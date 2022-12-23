'No impact' - Klopp says 'surprise' departure of sporting director Ward will not affect Liverpool's January transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp insists the imminent departure of sporting director Julian Ward will have "no impact" on Liverpool's January transfer window plans.

Ward to step down at end of season

Klopp admits 'surprise' at decision

Reds open to new arrivals in January

WHAT HAPPENED? Ward informed Liverpool in November that he plans to step down at the end of the season, after only taking over the role - officially at least - from Michael Edwards in June.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by GOAL about his reaction to that decision, and the impact it might have on Liverpool in the meantime, Klopp said: “It was a surprise when Julian told me, but we [will] work completely normal together until the day that he leaves.

"Julian is 100% committed and everything is fine. We never had a problem and will not have a problem, so it’s all fine. He told me after the Southampton game and it was a surprise at that moment. That is his decision and that’s okay.

“It will have no impact for this period, not at all.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp laughed when the name Jude Bellingham - a top target for next summer - was mentioned as a possible winter arrival, but did offer some insight when asked about comments made by former Reds star Jamie Carragher about Liverpool needing over £200 million of fresh investment into their squad.

"It's Christmas time, eh?!" he smiled. "I don't know about the exact amount of money, but I am not against investment, to be honest. We will see what the future brings. Nobody knows, but I am still convinced it will be good for us."

Later, he added: "January, you can imagine in our situation, that we are looking, but if something will happen, we will see."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they travel to Aston Villa.