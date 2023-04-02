Liverpool are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher next season as he features among Jurgen Klopp's preferred midfield targets.

Liverpool show interest in Gallagher

Klopp highly rates the midfielder

Chelsea could let him leave to comply with FFP

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are keen on upgrading their midfield after a disappointing 2022-23 season - they are currently 30 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Klopp sees the England international as a perfect fit for his playing style and wants to get the deal done next season, according to the Independent. Gallagher has a contract with the Blues until 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it is generally difficult to lure a player away from a top team like Chelsea, the job might be much easier next summer as the Blues are compelled to sell some assets to comply with the FFP rules. They currently have 31 players in their squad after making numerous signing since Todd Boehly took over as the club's principal owner in the summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea may also let players like Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount leave next season. While Mount has been linked with a move to Liverpool, Kovacic is on Bayern Munich and Manchester City's radar.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, Klopp's men next take on Chelsea in a Premier League clash on April 4.