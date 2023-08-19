Liverpool fans show their class as they parade Everton flag at Anfield & whole stadium applauds in memory of Michael Jones - who died while helping construct Toffees' new stadium

Liverpool fans paid a touching tribute to Michael Jones, who died from injuries suffered while working on the new Everton stadium site this week.

Anfield rose to its feet 26 minutes into Saturday's fixture against Bournemouth to pay its respects to 26-year-old Evertonian Jones. Poignantly, several Everton flags were spotted flying on the Kop as the crowd broke into a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Earlier in the day, the entire Liverpool squad made an unannounced visit to Bramley Moore Dock, with manager Jurgen Klopp laying a wreath of flowers at the site of Monday's fatal accident before players and staff paused for a moment of silence.

Jones died from injuries suffered in an incident at the construction site of Everton's new stadium on Monday. The club announced that they were "heartbroken" by the news. Manager Sean Dyche and the Everton players visited the site on Friday to pay their respects.