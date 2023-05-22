Liverpool close to striking agreement on personal terms with Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister - and Man City are out of the picture as it stands

Liverpool are closing in on agreeing personal terms with Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to a report.

Mac Allister one of Reds' top targets

Liverpool close to agreement with him

Man City not plotting a bid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have been linked with the midfielder following his starring role for Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar last year. A deal is edging closer to becoming a reality as Fabrizio Romano claims that they are on the verge of agreeing personal terms with him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are in the market to sign a new midfielder as they look to recover from a disappointing 2022-23 season and Mac Allister is reported to be one of their top targets. It was claimed this month they have made a financial proposal to the 24-year-old and it appears their efforts have paid off.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mac Allister has been linked to several top teams following his exploits for Brighton and Argentina, including Manchester City. However, Romano says that the Premier League champions are not planning a move for him at this time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAC ALLISTER? Before he can leave for Anfield, Mac Allister will see out the season with Brighton when they face Aston Villa in their last game of the season on Sunday.