The England international is valued at £90m

Manchester United are tracking Jadon Sancho with the view to making a bid this summer, according to Metro.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fine spell at Borussia Dortmund since leaving Manchester City in 2017.

Dortmund value Sancho at £90 million (€103m/$117m) but United's desire to reassert their dominance could lead to them matching that fee.