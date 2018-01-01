Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool exclusion has Pogba eyeing exit

With 12 goals and five assists in just 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season, it is no surprise Europe's top teams are said to be queuing up to sign Nicolas Pepe.

Barcelona have been closely linked to the 23-year-old, but the Catalan side will have competition in the shape of Bayern Munich if Corentin Tolisso has a say in the matter.

The France international winger says he would welcome Pepe to the Bavarian side after hearing him being talked about around the club.

"I saw that his name was mentioned at Bayern Munich," he told Canal+. "I see what he does in Ligue 1. It's true he's a very, very good player. At Bayern Munich, we welcome all good players with pleasure."