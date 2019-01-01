January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Tottenham eye cut-price Rabiot deal

PSG could look to sell the midfielder in January rather than lose him for free in the summer

Tottenham are hoping to seal a cut-price move for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot before the end of January, The Sun claims.

Spurs want to land Rabiot for £20 million (€23m/$26m), with the 23-year-old otherwise set to leave the French champions for free in the summer.

Before they allow Rabiot to leave, however, PSG want to have a replacement signed, with Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye a main target.