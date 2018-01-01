Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona make offer to Rabiot

The Blaugrana hope to land the France midfielder in January

Barcelona have made an offer of a €10 million (£9m/$11m) annual salary plus a €10m signing bonus to PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, reports Paris United.

The 23-year-old's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, and his mother and agent has already declared that he will not re-sign with the Ligue 1 champions.

Barca hope to land Rabiot in January for a transfer fee, otherwise PSG will force the midfielder to sit out the rest of the season before moving to the Blaugrana on a free in the summer.