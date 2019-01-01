Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG hopeful of Neymar extension after talks

The Ligue 1 side are hoping to tie down the Brazilian, who nearly left this summer

PSG are hopeful of signing Neymar to a contract extension after recently meeting for talks, reports Le10Sport.

The 27-year-old admitted he wanted to leave PSG and re-join this summer, but talks between PSG and the Blaugrana ultimately broke down.

Now, what appeared impossible just a month ago could become a reality: Neymar staying at Parc des Princes for the long term.