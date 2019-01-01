Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alexis ready to quit Man Utd for Serie A

Ex-Red Devils coach Steve McClaren believes Paul Pogba will stay at Old Trafford, despite incessant talk of a move away.

While the transfer window is still open in and and have been heavily linked with the Frenchman, McClaren believes Pogba won't be heading for the exit, as United have wrapped up their own summer transfer business.

"I think he will stay, he would have gone by now. They would have replaced him and now they don't need to, that's the key thing," McClaren, who once worked as Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man, told Sky Sports.

"You could see it on Sunday, did really well against him in the first half, but once he got space in the second half, he can deliver the pass, score the goal. He can do things."