Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus agree deal for Bayern star Alaba

Bournemouth are hoping will make a late bid for Josh King after rejecting an offer from West Ham, reports The Sun.

The Cherries are willing to sell the striker, who is in the final year of his contract, but are unhappy with the Hammers after the club held talks with King without agreeing a fee.

West Ham's bid was reportedly worth £13 million ($17m), with Bournemouth holding out for around £17 million ($22m) for the Norway international.