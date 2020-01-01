Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus agree deal for Bayern star Alaba

Cherries waiting on Everton bid for King
Bournemouth are hoping Everton will make a late bid for Josh King after rejecting an offer from West Ham, reports The Sun.
The Cherries are willing to sell the striker, who is in the final year of his contract, but are unhappy with the Hammers after the club held talks with King without agreeing a fee.
West Ham's bid was reportedly worth £13 million ($17m), with Bournemouth holding out for around £17 million ($22m) for the Norway international.
Newcastle ready to offload Atsu
Newcastle are prepared to pay a portion of Christian Atsu's wages in order to secure the player's departure before Friday's EFL transfer deadline, according to the Northern Echo.
Watford and Nottingham Forest are both interested in the 28-year-old but are unwilling to cover his entire salary.
Achraf Lazaar, Henri Saivet and Rolando Aarons have also been told they have no future at St James' Park, with the Magpies actively looking to move them on before Friday's deadline.
Alaba agrees Juve deal
Italian side beats Man City and Man Utd to defender's signature
David Alaba has agreed a deal to join Juventus when his Bayern Munich contract expires next summer, according to Todofichajes.com.
The 28-year-old defender is keen to try another league having spent his entire career with the Bundesliga giants.
A host of clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, have been linked with a move for the Austria defender, but it appears Juve have won the race for his signature.
Sporting keen to sell eight players
Sporting CP want to raise about £23 million ($30m) by selling eight players, despite the transfer window being closed for most major leagues.
O Jogo reports that the Portuguese giants want to offload those players deemed surplus to requirements by new boss Ruben Amorim, who took over the club in March.
The Portuguese window is still open for two more weeks while the club also hope other countries whose window is still open, such as Russia, will provide them with the opportunity to raise funds.
Juve failed in double Chelsea bid
Juventus were in talks with Chelsea over a double deal for Emerson and Marcos Alonso but could not reach an agreement before last week's transfer deadline, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A champions have held a long-standing interest in Emerson but also made a late loan bid for Alonso as they sought back-up for Alex Sandro.
However, the Bianconeri could not reach an agreement with the Premier League club and the duo remained in west London.