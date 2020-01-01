Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe could join Real Madrid if Barcelona dump PSG out of Europe

can keep hold of Lionel Messi despite their current financial problems, according to Joan Laporta, who insists the club captain is "not only focused on money".

Laporta was previously president at Camp Nou from 2003 to 2010, overseeing the early years of Messi's career, and is now seeking a further term at the helm.

The Catalan giants were plunged into a financial crisis by the coronavirus pandemic and it has meant pay levels have been closely examined, re-thought and restructured.

Read more here!