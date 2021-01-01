Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rangnick still interested in Man Utd post

Barca eye Bakambu
New Barcelona boss Xavi is targeting striker Cedric Bakambu as his first signing, according to El Nacional.
Xavi was finally confirmed as Ronald Koeman's successor on Saturday and has already set about rebuilding the side.
An early arrival in January is likely to be DR Congo star Bakambu, whose contract at Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan expires at the end of the year.
Villa line up Denmark boss Hjulmand
Aston Villa have put Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand on their shortlist as they consider whether to sack Dean Smith, according to the Sun.
Smith has found his position come under intense scrutiny following a run of five successive Premier League defeats.
Should the Midlands club decide to make a change then Hjulmand is likely to be among the contenders for the top job at Villa Park.
Howe watches Newcastle draw against Brighton
Eddie Howe was in attendance at the Amex Stadium to watch Newcastle United draw 1-1 with Brighton on Saturday.
The ex-Bournemouth manager is yet to be confirmed at the club, amid reports echoed by the Guardian that a dispute over contracts for his backroom team has complicated negotiations.
Conte told to seek out Chiellini for Spurs
"Over the next few weeks, no doubt, we’ll see a list of the supposed big-name targets he wants when the transfer window opens," Redknapp told the Sun.
I doubt very much if 37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini will be on it but, for me, he’s the one man the new Spurs manager should move Heaven and Earth to bring to London with him.
I know they’d hardly be signing someone for the long term, but in terms of sorting them out immediately, there would be no one better."
Liverpool target Bowen 'already at big club'
West Ham United boss David Moyes has urged Jarrod Bowen to ignore interest from Liverpool and stay put.
“Well, Jarrod’s at a top club now," Moyes told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against the Reds.
“It’s the level of consistency Jarrod now needs to bring to his game.
“We are trying to up his goals, and his assists. All those things like that."
Rangnick still interested in Man Utd post (Bild)
German was also linked to the job in 2019
Ralf Rangnick is still interested @ManUtd https://t.co/feY32efnmG— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 6, 2021
Alli will have chance to prove himself under Conte
Conte: “Dele Alli has great potential, physically he is strong and very good. Now we are starting from zero. I tell every single player, not specifically Dele, show me you deserve to play from the start and I will give you the chance to start”. ⚪️ @jonathandveal83 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 6, 2021