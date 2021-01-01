Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to make £75m opening bid for Grealish

Bayern close to signing teenage Chelsea talent Soglo
Bayern Munich are very close to signing 16-year-old Chelsea talent Emran Soglo, Goal can confirm.
Soglo, a central attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing, is currently in Munich and trained last week with the Bayern U17 squad. After impressing, he is now with the U19s.
No final decision has yet been made, however Bayern have been impressed and will offer a contract which Soglo is keen to accept.
Petkovic leaves Switzerland to take over at Bordeaux
L'entraîneur national Vladimir Petkovic quitte l’ASF pour rejoindre les Girondins de Bordeaux. Merci pour ces sept années de succès et bonne continuation à Bordeaux!— 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) July 27, 2021
👉 https://t.co/AeHvUVv9wn pic.twitter.com/vEwynnzrGU
Man City to make £75m opening bid for Grealish (Daily Mail)
Aston Villa however are said to be holding out for £100m
Manchester City will make their first official bid for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, with a £75 million offer being prepared, according to the Daily Mail.
While the bid will also have add-ons, Villa are said to be holding out for at least £100m - and will make Grealish a huge £150,000-a-week offer in an attempt to convince him to stay.
Grealish has been a long-term target for City, having impressed in the Premier League over the last two seasons.