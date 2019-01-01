Liverpool join Juventus in €25m Brandt chase
Liverpool have joined Juventus in the race for Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt, according to FourFourTwo.
The 22-year-old winger has managed seven goals and 14 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season and is thought to have a release clause of just €25m (£21m/$28m).
The Reds lack depth in wide areas and Jurgen Klopp will hope to persuade Brandt to join his side over Juventus.
Suarez could join Napoli
Denis Suarez could be set for a switch to Napoli in the summer after failing to find his feet with Arsenal, according to Radio Kiss Kiss.
The attacking midfielder is still yet to make a competitive start for the Gunners since his January loan move from Barcelona and looks extremely unlikely to make his stay in north London permanent.
And with no prospects of a future back in Barcelona, a move to Naples could give Suarez the fresh start he needs.
PSG to rival Man City for £22m Weigl
Paris Saint-Germain are set to make another approach for Borussia Dortmund Julian Weigl as they seek to capture the defensive midfielder ahead of Manchester City, according to The Sun.
Dortmund rebuffed advances from both clubs in the summer, holding out for a staggering £68m (€78m/$88m) fee that neither side were prepared to meet.
However, the 23-year-old has endured a disappointing season this term, losing his place to Axel Witsel and often finding himself deployed out of position at centre-back. As a result, Dortmund are now willing to entertain offers of £22m (€25m/$28m) instead.
Spurs lead Sessegnon race ahead of Man Utd and PSG
Tottenham have the edge over Manchester United and PSG in the race for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon's signature, according to The Sun.
The 18-year-old has just one year left on his deal and is thought to favour the thought of working under Mauricio Pochettino due to his track record of developing young players.
Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the situation, but will only make a move if the youngster runs his contract down next season.S
Kabak can leave Stuttgart for €15m if they're relegated
Teenage central defender Ozan Kabak will be allowed to leave Stuttgart for just €15m (£13m/$17m) if they are relegated, according to Bild.
The 19-year-old has made 11 consecutive starts in the Bundesliga, scoring three times as Stuttgart battle to safety - they are 16th, six points adrift of 15th-placed Schalke.
He only arrived from Galatasaray in the January transfer window but could be set for a quick departure if his side fail to retain their Bundesliga status.
Rutten leaves Anderlecht
Anderlecht have confirmed that head coach Fred Rutten has left the club by mutual consent.
The 56-year-old had only been in charge for 19 games although having lost all three of their Belgian league play-off matches, they are at risk of failing to qualify for European competition for the first time in 56 years.
A short statement on Twitter announcing the decision read: "The sporting director of RSC Anderlecht and Fred Rutten decided by mutual agreement to cease their cooperation with immediate effect."
De Ligt plays down Barcelona talk
Ajax hero Matthijs de Ligt has denied that he has made his mind up over joining Barcelona in the summer.
The 19-year-old centre-back is being courted by a whole host of Europe's top clubs as he continues to star for the Dutch side in their incredible 2018-19 Champions League campaign.
The likes of Juventus and Manchester City are keen on signing De Ligt and when asked about his future, and when he would announce that he was joining Barca, he said: "Announce? There is nothing to announce."
James Rodriguez agent wants future to be decided
James Rodriguez's agent Jorge Mendes is pushing for a meeting with Bayern Munich executives this week to discover their plans for the 27-year-old, according to Sport Bild.
The Colombia international is currently on loan with the Bundesliga giants, who have the option to purchase James outright in the summer for a fee of €42 million (£36m/$48m).
And Mendes wants a concrete answer, with there having been suggestions that, despite publicly stressing they will go through with a deal for James, Bayern are now less convinced over activating the purchase clause.
Neville: Man Utd need a new defence
Gary Neville has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to enter the transfer market and reconstruct his Manchester United defence following the 4-0 aggregate Champions League defeat to Barcelona.
Lionel Messi was in inspired form as he scored two goals on the night to send the Red Devils crashing out of Europe at the quarter-final stage.
And Neville believes that there was an obvious gulf in class between the two sides, with United needing to make drastic changes in the summer.
He told beIN SPORTS: "The coaching staff will see there's a massive gulf between Europe's best teams and where Manchester United are at. Manchester United need to revamp their squad - there is no doubt about that.
"[Solskjaer] needs a new defence in its entirety I would say."
Newcastle eye McNeil & two Bournemouth stars
Newcastsle United boss Rafael Benitez is keen on signing Burnley sensation Dwight McNeil, according to the Daily Star.
The Magpies have apparently joined Manchester City and Arsenal as part of the 19-year-old's list of growing admirers keen on signing him in the summer.
Benitez is also reportedly keen on signing Bournemouth pair Ryan Fraser and David Brooks, with Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey likely to leave the club.
Dortmund keen on Hoffenheim left-back Schulz
Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Hoffenheim left-back Nico Schulz as they look to bolster their defensive options, according to Sport Bild.
The 26-year-old, who won his first caps for Germany in 2018, has been a regular in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim this season and reportedly has an exit clause in his contract that Dortmund will take advantage of.
That could see him leave for around €30 million (£26m/$32m), with Dortmund having apparently moved their interest away from Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis, who would prefer a switch to Barcelona or his native Brazil.
Chelsea identify their £70m Hazard replacement
Blues plan move for Nicolas Pepe
Chelsea will reluctantly allow Eden Hazard to join Real Madrid in the summer and will target Lille star Nicolas Pepe as his replacement, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Ivory Coast winger is keen on leaving Ligue 1 in the summer although it is expected he will command a transfer fee in the region of £70 million ($91m).
Maurizio Sarri's side are still contesting a transfer ban that would see them unable to sign players for the next two transfer windows, although Pepe is being lined up should that sanction be relaxed.
Sarri & Conte in frame for Roma job
Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte are being lined up to take over at Roma.
The Italian side are looking for a new manager, and Corriere dello Sport claim that Sarri is the top choice if he is let go by Chelsea, while Conte is being viewed as a backup.
Veracruz goalkeeper wanted by two 'Grandes'
Cruz Azul and Pumas are ready to fight over Veracruz goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado.
Mexican outlet La Razon report that the goalkeeper is turning heads, with two of the traditional powers in Liga MX, known as "Grandes", wanting to land him this summer.
Fletcher questions Man Utd's way forward
Darren Fletcher has questioned what Manchester United will do to climb back among Europe's elite following Tuesday's demolition at the hands of Barcelona.
The former Old Trafford star says the club can either turn to players who are ready now, or try to recruit top young talent and bring them up in the tradition of the club.
"Do they go down the route of recruiting the best young talent and try to mould them in the United way rather than buying ready made players who maybe don't have their heart in it?" he said to BBC Five Live.
Solskjaer has 'big decision' to make on Pogba's future
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a "big decision" to make on Paul Pogba's future, according to Rio Ferdinand.
Pogba has been revitalised under Solskjaer, temporarily slowing down rumours that he could be set for a transfer.
However, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus among the clubs reportedly still interested, Ferdinand said that Pogba could still depart.
Allegri confident of Juventus stay
Massimiliano Allegri is not worried about his position with Italian giants Juventus despite a shock Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax.
Goals from Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt were enough to overturn Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in Tuesday's second leg and seal a 3-1 aggregate victory, leaving the Italian champions out at the quarter-final stage.
Ritchie told he can leave Newcastle
Matt Ritchie has been told he can leave Newcastle after having his request for a new contract turned down, according to The Sun.
The 29-year-old reportedly met with manager Rafael Benitez to request an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2021.
However, that request was turned down due to his age, with Benitez willing to let the Scotland international move on at the end of the season if he can secure himself a bumper deal elsewhere.
Dias heads Atletico shortlist
Benfica defender Ruben Dias is Atletico Madrid's first choice to replace Diego Godin, according to Don Balon.
Godin is widely expected to join Inter this summer, leaving a huge hole in the Atletico backline.
Dias, who reportedly has a €60 million (£52m/$68m) release clause, is top of their list to replace him with Sampdoria's Joachim Andersen, Inter's Milan Skriniar and Roma's Kostas Manolas also under consideration.
Solskjaer promised at least three new signings
United boss eyes summer rebuild
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been promised at least three new signings by the club's board, report the Manchester Evening News.
The scale of the rebuilding job facing Solskjaer was laid bare during their 3-0 Champions League quarter-final second leg defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday.
As a result, the board are ready to sanction at least three big-name signings, though further reinforcements would be needed if Ander Herrera leaves for Paris Saint-Germain.
Milan hold talks over duo
AC Milan have held talks with the representatives of Barcelona forward Malcom and Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri, according to Calciomercato.
The talks with Elenko Sports, who represent both players, were believed to be introductory and a deal is far from being agreed for either player.
Malcom is believed to be valued in the region of €50 million (£43m/£56.4m) while Emerson would cost around €25m (£21.8m/$28.2m).