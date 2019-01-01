Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sanchez agrees deal to join Inter

With just two weeks left in the Italian transfer market, are stepping up their efforts to sign 's Mauro Icardi.

The Argentinian looks set to leave San Siro after a summer of speculation surrounding his future.

Napoli are desperate to sign the striker and are willing to part with €65 million (£59m/$79m) plus Arkadiusz Milik to secure Icardi’s services.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport also report that the frontman would prefer a move to , who are also keen on the transfer.