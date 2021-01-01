Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba will cost PSG £75m

Inter discussing new deal with Bastoni
Inter Milan are working on a new deal for Alessandro Bastoni.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club have met with the defender's representatives to work on a deal until 2025.
Denmark coach hits out at Inter over Eriksen
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has questioned Inter Milan's handling of Christian Eriksen.
Hjulmand told Ekstra Bladet that he does not know if Eriksen will depart in January but feels the midfielder will make the right choice.
Dmitrovic set for Sevilla move
Sevilla have reached agreement to sign goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in the summer.
The player is in the final six months of his contract and Estadio Deportivo says a deal has been struck that will see him join from Eibar in the summer.
Sanchez heads to Osasuna
COMUNICADO OFICIAL | #Osasuna obtiene la cesión de Manu Sánchez.#BienvenidoManu #OngiEtorriManu #WelcomeManu— C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) January 11, 2021
▶️ https://t.co/VMBW0nFbcl pic.twitter.com/T0ElkXtMf6
Dia coy on West Ham links
The Hammers require attacking reinforcements and have been linked with a move for Dia.
Speaking to Telefoot, Dia said: “I could leave just as much as I could stay. The month is very long. I do not control anything off the pitch.”
Kraev heads to Portugal on loan
Futebol Clube de Famalicao have completed the signing of Bozhidar Kraev.The forward has made the move to Portugal from Danish club Midtjylland on loan until the end of the season, with the option to purchase inserted in the deal.
Arsenal considering summer bid for Bissouma
Arsenal are looking into the prospect of a bid for Yves Bissouma, but it is not likely to be tabled in January.
Football.london claims the Gunners have already made contact with the midfielder’s agent, but their priority in January is a creative player.
Petrescu takes charge of Kayserispor
Former Romania international Dan Petrescu has been confirmed as the new manager of Kayserispor.
The ex-Chelsea defender has penned an 18-month deal with the option to extend the contract by another year.
Arsenal's Sokratis keen to join Betis
Sokratis is a target for Real Betis and the Arsenal defender is keen to move to Spain, Goal can confirm.
Betis are currently looking to get rid of Brazilian central defender Sidnei in an effort to raise the funds to sign the Greek international.
Estudiantes hire Zielinski
Estudiantes have confirmed the hiring of Ricardo Zielinski as the club's new manager.
Zielinski takes charge of the club after most recently managing Atletico Tucuman since 2017.
The manager has also taken charge at Racing Club and Belgrano in recent years.
LAFC complete deal for Baird
LAFC have acquired forrward Corey Baird in a traded with Real Salt Lake, the clubs announced on Monday.
Baird, the 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year, heads to LA with RSL receiving $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) spread across 2021 and 2022, a 2021 international roster slot and future considerations as part of the deal.
The forward featured in 21 of RSL’s 22 matches, providing two goals and four assists during the 2020 season.
Bakayoko hoping for Napoli stay
Tiemoue Bakayoko’s preference is to remain at Napoli, according to his agent.
Bakayoko is currently on loan from Chelsea, and his brother and agent Abdoulaye says his hopes are that the loan move becomes permanent.
Fire sign Colombian starlet
The Chicago Fire have signed highly-rated Colombian star Jhon Jader Duran, the club confirmed.
Duran moved to MLS at just age 17, making him the youngest international signing in league history.
The teenager willl spend the 2021 season with Envigado before joining the Fire in 2022.
“Jhon is a very special and highly rated young talent, who will be an excellent addition to our Club,” said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz.
"We’re extremely excited that Jhon has decided to take the next step in his career with the Chicago Fire, as he received interest from numerous clubs from around the world.
"His signing is a testament to our ownership’s vision to become a top destination for talented young players. Although Jhon is unable to join us right away, we will work closely with Envigado FC to ensure a smooth transition to the club in January 2022."
Bayern not planning to exercise option on Dantas
Bayern Munich are not planning to purchase on-loan midfielder Tiago Dantas, reports SPORT1.
Dantas is currently on loan from Benfica, with Bayern holding a €7.5 million (£6.75m/$9.1m)
But the club has other plans when it comes to the central midfield that don't include Dantas, who has featured exclusively for Bayern Munich II.
Ajax rival Leverkusen for Fosu-Mensah
Ajax have entered the battle with Bayer Leverkusen for Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
Goal can confirm that Bayer are favorites to land the defender, but Algemeen Dagblad says Ajax have not given up hope of signing the 23-year-old.
Gers readying bid for Wright
Rangers are plotting a move for Aberdeen forward Scott Wright.
The forward is in the final months of his contract and with no signs of a new deal being agreed, the Gers are ready to put an offer to the Dons for a deal in January - according to Sky Sports News.
Slimani set for Lyon medical
Islam Slimani is poised for a medical at Lyon ahead of a move from Leicester City.
Ligue 1 leaders Lyon are seeking a replacement for Moussa Dembele, who is set for a move to Atletico Madrid, and Algerian forward Slimani is set to fill the void, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Duarte joins Istanbul Basaksehir on loan
AC Milan defender Leo Duarte has made the move to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.
The Brazilian completed a medical before signing an 18-month loan deal, with a purchase option in place.
Scamacca wanted by Juve and Milan
Juventus are battling with AC Milan for Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Genoa, but Tuttosport claims Juve are ready to push ahead with a deal following the injury to Paulo Dybala.
The spanner in the works as far as Juventus are concerned is interest from Milan, who are reportedly in talks with the player’s agents.
Torregrossa on brink of Samp switch
Sampdoria are close to wrapping up a deal to sign Ernesto Torregrossa from Brescia.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Samp have filed papers with the Italian FA following the completion of a medical.
He will sign on loan with a view to a permanent transfer at the end of the season.
Chelsea's Castillo heading to Den Haag
Chelsea youngster Juan Castillo has swapped AZ Alkmaar for ADO Den Haag.
The full-back joined AZ on loan in October, but Chelsea have confirmed he will spend the remainder of the season at their Eredivisie rivals Den Haag.
‘Ramos & Real Madrid won’t repeat Ronaldo mistake’
Sergio Ramos will sign a contract extension at Real Madrid, says Jorge Valdano, with the Blancos expected to do all they can to avoid a repeat of the Cristiano Ronaldo saga that took one talismanic figure off their books.
Valdano told El Transistor: “He will end up renewing with Real Madrid. It would be a mistake on both sides if it were not done.”
‘Haaland can end stop-gap signings at Man Utd’
Erling Haaland could be Manchester United’s No 9 for the next 10 years if they decide to spend big on the Norwegian says Michael Owen, who views the Borussia Dortmund star as the perfect striker to bring a run of stop-gap signings to a close at Old Trafford.
Owen told Stadium Astro: “I think the one player out there that springs to mind, a player that could be in their team for 10 years and stop them having to buy stop-gaps all the time, is Haaland at Dortmund. He is the player on everybody’s lips at the moment.”
Villa to offload defender
Aston Villa are in the process of offloading Frederic Guilbert to Istanbul Basaksehir, claims Football Insider.
The 26-year-old right-back will move to Turkey on an initial loan agreement that includes an option to buy.
Braithwaite ‘likes’ that Barcelona want another forward
Martin Braithwaite “likes” that Barcelona are in the market for another forward, with the Denmark international vowing to remain at Camp Nou and fight for his place.
He has told TV3: "There is no option to leave Barca in this winter market. And not at the end of the season. Next year I will continue here fighting for my goals."
Beckham wants Everton keeper in Miami
David Beckham’s Inter Miami are, according to the Miami Herald, in talks regarding a deal for Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.
The Denmark international is eager to leave Goodison Park after dropping to third choice under Carlo Ancelotti.
‘Man City should move Aguero on’
Sergio Aguero is “a legend at Manchester City and always will be”, admits David James, but the former Blues goalkeeper says the Argentine should be allowed to head for Paris Saint-Germain as Pep Guardiola’s side are no longer reliant on him.
James told Stadium Astro: “If you can get some money for him from PSG, especially considering the amount of time he has been injured, take it.”
West Ham pull out of the race for King
West Ham have withdrawn themselves from the race for Bournemouth striker Josh King, claims Football Insider.
The Hammers are in the market for another frontman after offloading Sebastien Haller, but they will now be exploring other options.
‘Buendia would be a very clever signing for Arsenal’
Norwich playmaker Emiliano Buendia would be a “very clever signing” for Arsenal says Kevin Campbell, with the Gunners urged to invest in another creative influence.
Campbell told Football Insider: “I think there is some really good players in the Championship and Buendia is one of them. He would fit what Arteta wants to do perfectly.”
Milan set sights on Lens defender Bade
Milan have set their sights on Lens defender Loic Bade - according to Telefoot.
The Rossoneri are still hoping to bring in Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg this month as Stefano Pioli seeks to bolster his options at the back.
However, Milan have identified Bade as an alternative target, having been impressed with his performances for Lens this term.
Nice chief hints at keeping Saliba beyond end of season
Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has hinted that they could keep Arsenal loanee William Saliba beyond the end of the current season.
Arsenal decided to send Saliba to Nice on a six-month loan deal last week, with Mikel Arteta keen for the defender to play first-team football.
The Gunners invested £20 million ($27m) in the 19-year-old's talents in the summer of 2019 before allowing him to remain at Saint-Etienne on loan for another year, but he has not seen a single minute of action for Arteta's side since linking up with his new team-mates in north London.
Read the full story on Goal.
Mourinho eager to lure Militao to Tottenham
Jose Mourinho is eager to lure Real Madrid defender Eder Militao to Tottenham - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spurs boss wants to bolster his defensive ranks by signing the 22-year-old, who could be available for around £25 million ($34m) this month.
Madrid are open to selling Militao, with the Brazilian having only made two La Liga appearances for Zinedine Zidane's side this season.
Emerson 'always ready' for Lampard amid Serie A return rumours
Emerson has insisted that he's "always ready" for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard amid rumours of a potential return to Serie A.
Lampard has only used Emerson sparingly since being drafted in to succeed Maurizio Sarri in the Stamford Bridge dugout back in July 2019.
The Italy international was restricted to just 21 appearances in total for Chelsea last season, and competition for places in defence has increased after a spending spree in the summer transfer window.
Read the full story on Goal.
PSV loan Luckassen to Kasımpasa
Transfer 🤝📝— KASIMPAŞA (@kasimpasa) January 11, 2021
Hollanda ligi ekiplerinden PSV Eindhoven takımının formasını giyen 25 yaşındaki Hollandalı stoper Derrick Luckassen Kasımpaşamızda!
👉https://t.co/Ix8zdR2VfM pic.twitter.com/M8wT89XWzY
Arteta says Arsenal want new goalkeeper
Mikel Arteta has admitted that summer recruitment at Emirates Stadium did not go to plan, with Arsenal now set to dip into the market for a new goalkeeper.
Arsenal were the envy of most Premier League clubs with their options in the goalkeeping department last season, as Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez did battle for the number one spot.
Leno was Arteta's go-to man between the sticks until he picked up a serious injury post-lockdown, which allowed Martinez to step in and show off his talents.
Read the full story on Goal.
Fosu-Mensah heading to Leverkusen
Timothy Fosu-Mensah is poised to complete a switch from Manchester United to Bayer Leverkusen.
The Manchester Evening News reports that the 23-year-old is set to leave Old Trafford in a £1.5 million ($2m) deal.
Pogba will cost PSG £75m
Man Utd set asking price for midfielder
Sticking with the Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain theme - the Ligue 1 champions have been made aware of what it will cost to sign Paul Pogba.
The Red Devils are, according to Express Sport, looking for around £75 million ($101m) in any deal involving a World Cup-winning midfielder.
Man Utd to battle PSG for Faivre
Red Devils keen on Brest midfielder
Manchester United are preparing to battle it out with Paris Saint-Germain for Brest midfielder Romain Faivre.
Le10Sport claims that the Red Devils are ready to join the hunt for a highly-rated 22-year-old that could be a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho.
Does Saliba have a future at Arsenal?
Real Betis target Southampton's N'Lundulu
Southampton forward Dan N'Lundulu is the subject of interest from Real Betis - according to Todofichajes.
The 21-year-old only has 18 months left to run on his current deal at St Mary's, with the Spanish club planning to swoop for his services this year.
N'Lundulu has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances for Southampton this term, with Danny Ings and Che Adams currently ahead of him in the squad pecking order.
Milan keeping tabs on Anderlecht youngster
Milan are keeping tabs on Anderlecht youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga - according to DH.
The Rossoneri are tracking the 21-year-old's progress in Belgium with a view to a potential transfer swoop - either this month or in the summer.
Comparisons have been drawn between Lokonga and Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, with the midfielder currently enjoying a fine season at Anderlecht.
Holding commits to fresh terms with Arsenal
Rob Holding has committed to fresh terms with Arsenal - according to The Athletic.
The 25-year-old has pledged his long-term future to the club beyond the expiration of his previous deal in 2023, with a formal announcement set to be made this week.
Holding came close to joining Newcastle on loan last summer, but has since established himself as a regular in Mikel Arteta's starting XI.
Everton interested in West Ham loanee Anderson
West Ham loanee Felipe Anderson is the subject of interest from West Ham - according to TeamTalk.
Anderson is set to return to London this month after falling out with Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao.
The Brazilian is open to playing for West Ham in the second half of the season, but David Moyes has no use for him, and Carlo Ancelotti is ready to bring him to Everton on loan.
Real Madrid-linked Camavinga coy on long-term future
Eduardo Camavinga says that he will not make any decision about his future until the end of the current campaign, as speculation continues to swirl over an exit from Rennes.
The France international enjoyed a breakout season with the Ligue 1 club last term, helping them to achieve a Champions League berth following a curtailed domestic campaign in 2019-20.
He has impressed once again this season for his club, while a raft of caps for Didier Deschamps's Les Bleus only further underlines his upward trajectory as a teenager and future star in the making.
Read the full story on Goal.
USMNT's Lichaj set to leave current club
U.S. men's national team defender Eric Lichaj is set to leave Fatih Karagumruk, reports Futbol Anadolu.
Lichaj joined the Turkish club ahead of this season, but has only four months left on his contract.
The fullback has made a total of 12 appearances for the club this season.
Croatian international signs with Spanish side Cartagena
Croatian defender Toni Datkovic has signed with Cartagena in Spain, the club confirmed.
Datkovic heads to Spain on loan from Greek side Aris, with Cartagena having the rights to purchase the Croatian at the end of the season.
The defender has earned one senior cap for Croatia, having previously played in Spain with Huesca.
Newcastle concede Williams pursuit
Newcastle United have ceded their pursuit of Brandon Williams after Manchester United said they will not let the defender leave this window, per The Northern Echo.
Steve Bruce's side had hoped to bring the Red Devils man to Tyneside to bolster their ranks, with Williams struggling for regular minutes this term.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the left-back's future lies at Old Trafford for now.
Hibernian close in on Irvine
Hibernian are close to landing Australia international Jackson Irvine, claims The Daily Record.
The Socceroo, who previously played for Ross County in Scotland, has been out of a club since leaving Hull City last year.
But the midfielder, who played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, may be on his way back north, to the country he represented as a youth international.
Arnautovic poised for Hammers return
Marko Arnautovic could be allowed to leave on loan by Shanghai SIPG this month, paving the way for a West Ham return, says The Telegraph.
The Chinese Super League outfit are being forced to cut costs, with various players likely to lead an exodus back towards Europe.
Arnautovic could be one such face and would be welcomed back to London Stadium with open arms after Sebastien Haller left.
Spurs deny Valencia's Winks approach
Tottenham have denied Valencia's approach to sign Harry Winks, according to the Daily Mail.
The Spanish side hoped to bring the midfielder in on loan, with boss Javi Gracia said to be an admirer.
However, Spurs have rejected the initial approach, although Valencia are preparing an improved deal.
Betis to hijack Sokratis move?
Real Betis could hijack Genoa's attempted move for Arsenal wantaway Sokratis Papastathopoulos, per Tutto Mercato.
Previous reports suggested that the Gunners man was all but set to head to Serie A.
Now however, he could yet find himself alighting in La Liga as his spell at the Emirates Stadium looks to be winding down.
Napoli keen on Tierney deal
Gunners star in Serie A sights
Napoli have identified Kieran Tierney as a long-term target, with Arsenal braced for a bid, says The Telegraph.
The Serie A club were frustrated to miss out on the defender before he moved to the Emirates Stadium and now wish to renew their advances.
The Gunners then face a fight to keep him on their books, particularly as they underperform this term.
Baggies hot on Choudhury
West Bromwich Albion are out in front of the pursuit of Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury, says The Telegraph.
But the Foxes will only let him go on a full-time deal, with any loan move - to the Baggies or anyone else - out of the equation.
The England under-21 midfielder is deemed surplus to essential requirements at the King Power Stadium.
Birmingham and Bristol make Wickham approach
Birmingham City and Bristol City have both amde approaches to sign Connor Wickham, reports the Sun.
Wickham has been out injured but is hearing full fitness.
The striker's contract is set to end this summer, and Crystal Palace may be willing to let him leave in January.