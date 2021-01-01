Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Rennes wonderkid Camavinga

Tottenham are closing in on a move for Bologna’s defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to the Sun.

Spurs have been busy working on a £15 million ($21m) deal for the Japan international even though they have yet to appoint a new manager.

The 22-year-old has impressed since joining Bologna from Sint-Truiden in 2019 but is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League.