Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona to announce Griezmann this week

Derby expecting Lampard to reach Chelsea agreement
Derby are working “on the assumption that Frank Lampard will reach an agreement with Chelsea”, with a manager still in talks with the Blues having been excused from pre-season training.
A statement from the Rams read: "On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager."
Rabiot undergoing Juventus medical
.@Adriien_Rabiiot📍is here for his Juventus Medical! pic.twitter.com/LZKCDM1IFn— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 1, 2019
Napoli could hijack Arsenal's move for Tierney
Napoli are interested in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who is also a target for Arsenal - as Metro Sport reports.
The Gunners have already seen one bid for the 22-year-old rejected and are expected to come back with an improved offer, but the Italian giants are poised to swoop in and steal his signature.
Celtic want at least £25 million ($32m) for Tierney, who was a key player for the club during the 2018-19 campaign.
Dendoncker signs permanent Wolves deal
Leander Dendoncker has signed a permanent deal at Wolves, as the club have announced on Monday morning.
The 24-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Molineux from Anderlecht, helping Nuno Espirito Santo's side finish seventh in the Premier League.
Loan ➡️ Permanent— Wolves (@Wolves) July 1, 2019
Leander Dendoncker is now officially a Wolves player after being on loan for the 2018/19 season.
🇧🇪🐺 pic.twitter.com/z1UsNfxH1N
Barca ready to splash cash for Inter's Martinez
Barcelona are preparing a £100 million ($127m) bid for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, according to Radio La Red via the Daily Star.
The Spanish champions are eager to bring in extra reinforcements upfront, to relieve some of the pressure on the shoulders of Luis Suarez.
Martinez has impressed for Argentina at this summer's Copa America, scoring twice during the team's run to the semi-finals.
Leeds considering move for Caicedo
Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds, according to Imperio via the Daily Star.
Whites manager Marco Bielsa is an admirer of the former Manchester City ace and has £10m ($13m) to spend after selling Jack Clarke to Tottenham.
Caicedo contributed eight goals and two assists for Lazio in Serie A last season.
Juve eyeing swoop for Burnley's McNeil
Tebas hopes Barca skip out on Neymar
La Liga president Javier Tebas says he hopes Barcelona do not sign Neymar this summer.
Tebas criticized the winger's character, saying that he believes he is not a positive addition to La Liga.
Liverpool willing to welcome back Coutinho
Liverpool are prepared to take Philippe Coutinho back from Barcelona, just 18 months after he moved the other way.
The Daily Mirror says, quoting Le 10 Sport, that Coutinho's statement that he would never join Manchester United out of respect for his former club has softened attitudes at Anfield towards him.
Coutinho has slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou since his £142m ($180m) transfer last January and he was booed on occasions last year.
Lazaro set for Inter medical
Valentino Lazaro is to undergo a medical with Inter on Monday, the Hertha Berlin winger's agent has revealed.
The 23-year-old Austrian international has contributed directly to 16 goals in the past two Bundesliga seasons.
Rashford has signed new contract
Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract at Manchester United reports The Daily Telegraph.
The deal could see the striker earn £300,000 per week if certain performance targets are met, according to the report.
That would put the 21-year-old in the upper echelon of earners at the club, though some way short of the highest paid, Alexis Sanchez, who earns £500,000 every seven days.
Juve and Roma swap full-backs
Luca Pellegrini will move from Roma to Juventus and Leonardo Spinazzola will head the other way.
The Giallorossi will pay the Bianconeri €29m ($33m/£26m) over three years for Spinazzola and Juve will shell out €22m over the same period.
Both players have made their reputation on loan, Pellegirini, 20, at Cagliari, and 26-year-old Spinazzola at Atalanta.
Brahimi to sign with Arsenal
Yacine Brahimi will sign with Arsenal on a free transfer after his Porto contract winds down, says A Bola.
The winger turned down three offers from Turkey to join the Gunners according to the report.
Brahimi, who will not officially sign until after his participation in the African Cup of Nations with Algeria is over, played 139 games with Porto over five seasons, scoring 36 goals.
Barcelona set to announce Griezmann
French striker will make long-awaited move from Atletico Madrid
Ara reports that Barcelona are set to confirm the signing of Antoine Griezmann in the coming days after his release clause dropped to €120m (£107m/$136m) at midnight Sunday.
The report in the Catalonian newspaper says Barca do not expect any complications in the deal.
The only wrinkle is thought to be whether the player will leave in a strictly cash deal, or whether a player, possibly Nelson Semedo, will head the other way.
That issue shouldn't stop the Primera Division champions announcing their new player by Wednesday, according to the report.
United could pip Spurs to Ndombele
A fee has been agreed between Lyon and Spurs for the midfielder, but personal terms have not
Manchester United could still sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon despie a fee reportedly being agreed with Spurs.
The France international has not agreed personal terms with the North London side and L'Equipe (via Get Football News France) says that could open the door for the Red Devils.
The report acknowledges that signing Ndombele will be difficult with Paul Pogba still on the books at Old Trafford.
Suarez signs for Celta Vigo
Denis Suarez has moved from Barcelona to Celta Vigo in a €13m (£12m/$15m) deal.
The fee could rise by up to €3m if bonus targets are hit.
Barcelona thanked Suarez for his "commitment and dedication" while at Camp Nou.
Solskjaer tells Woodward to sign three players this week
Manchester United manager has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get the club's business done this week so that new players can join the Red Devils on their preseason tours.
The Daily Star reports that Solskjaer has asked Woodward to meet Newcastle's £20m ($25m) valuation for Sean Longstaff after an initlial £15m offer was rejected.
Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen are the other players the report names.
United have already signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea this summer.