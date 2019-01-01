Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona to announce Griezmann this week

Updated
Derby expecting Lampard to reach Chelsea agreement

2019-07-01T08:18:20Z

Derby are working “on the assumption that Frank Lampard will reach an agreement with Chelsea”, with a manager still in talks with the Blues having been excused from pre-season training.

A statement from the Rams read: "On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager."

Check out the full story here.

Napoli could hijack Arsenal's move for Tierney

2019-07-01T07:58:45Z

Napoli are interested in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who is also a target for Arsenal - as Metro Sport reports.

The Gunners have already seen one bid for the 22-year-old rejected and are expected to come back with an improved offer, but the Italian giants are poised to swoop in and steal his signature.

Celtic want at least £25 million ($32m) for Tierney, who was a key player for the club during the 2018-19 campaign.

Dendoncker signs permanent Wolves deal

2019-07-01T07:28:57Z

Leander Dendoncker has signed a permanent deal at Wolves, as the club have announced on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Molineux from Anderlecht, helping Nuno Espirito Santo's side finish seventh in the Premier League.

Barca ready to splash cash for Inter's Martinez

2019-07-01T06:59:16Z

Barcelona are preparing a £100 million ($127m) bid for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, according to Radio La Red via the Daily Star.

The Spanish champions are eager to bring in extra reinforcements upfront, to relieve some of the pressure on the shoulders of Luis Suarez.

Martinez has impressed for Argentina at this summer's Copa America, scoring twice during the team's run to the semi-finals.

Leeds considering move for Caicedo

2019-07-01T06:29:15Z

Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds, according to Imperio via the Daily Star.

Whites manager Marco Bielsa is an admirer of the former Manchester City ace and has £10m ($13m) to spend after selling Jack Clarke to Tottenham.

Caicedo contributed eight goals and two assists for Lazio in Serie A last season.

Juve eyeing swoop for Burnley's McNeil

2019-07-01T06:02:37Z

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil is the subject of interest from Juventus, according to The Sun.

The Clarets want £30 million ($38m) for the 19-year-old, who is also on Tottenham's radar.

McNeil contributed three goals and five assists in 21 Premier League matches for Burnley last season.

Tebas hopes Barca skip out on Neymar

2019-07-01T05:33:06Z

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he hopes Barcelona do not sign Neymar this summer.

Tebas criticized the winger's character, saying that he believes he is not a positive addition to La Liga.

Read what he had to say on Goal!

Liverpool willing to welcome back Coutinho

2019-07-01T03:00:39Z

Liverpool are prepared to take Philippe Coutinho back from Barcelona, just 18 months after he moved the other way.

The Daily Mirror says, quoting Le 10 Sport, that Coutinho's statement that he would never join Manchester United out of respect for his former club has softened attitudes at Anfield towards him.

Coutinho has slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou since his £142m ($180m) transfer last January and he was booed on occasions last year.

Lazaro set for Inter medical

2019-07-01T02:35:09Z

Valentino Lazaro is to undergo a medical with Inter on Monday, the Hertha Berlin winger's agent has revealed.

The 23-year-old Austrian international has contributed directly to 16 goals in the past two Bundesliga seasons.

Read the full story on Goal!

Rashford has signed new contract

2019-07-01T02:30:04Z

Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract at Manchester United reports The Daily Telegraph.

The deal could see the striker earn £300,000 per week if certain performance targets are met, according to the report.

That would put the 21-year-old in the upper echelon of earners at the club, though some way short of the highest paid, Alexis Sanchez, who earns £500,000 every seven days.

Juve and Roma swap full-backs

2019-07-01T00:32:01Z

Luca Pellegrini will move from Roma to Juventus and Leonardo Spinazzola will head the other way.

The Giallorossi will pay the Bianconeri €29m ($33m/£26m) over three years for Spinazzola and Juve will shell out €22m over the same period.

Both players have made their reputation on loan, Pellegirini, 20, at Cagliari, and 26-year-old Spinazzola at Atalanta.

Read the full story on Goal.

Brahimi to sign with Arsenal

2019-06-30T23:01:07Z

Yacine Brahimi will sign with Arsenal on a free transfer after his Porto contract winds down, says A Bola.

The winger turned down three offers from Turkey to join the Gunners according to the report.

Brahimi, who will not officially sign until after his participation in the African Cup of Nations with Algeria is over, played 139 games with Porto over five seasons, scoring 36 goals.

Barcelona set to announce Griezmann

2019-06-30T23:00:00Z

French striker will make long-awaited move from Atletico Madrid

Ara reports that Barcelona are set to confirm the signing of Antoine Griezmann in the coming days after his release clause dropped to €120m (£107m/$136m) at midnight Sunday.

The report in the Catalonian newspaper says Barca do not expect any complications in the deal.

The only wrinkle is thought to be whether the player will leave in a strictly cash deal, or whether a player, possibly Nelson Semedo, will head the other way.

That issue shouldn't stop the Primera Division champions announcing their new player by Wednesday, according to the report.

United could pip Spurs to Ndombele

2019-06-30T23:00:00Z

A fee has been agreed between Lyon and Spurs for the midfielder, but personal terms have not

Manchester United could still sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon despie a fee reportedly being agreed with Spurs.

The France international has not agreed personal terms with the North London side and L'Equipe (via Get Football News France) says that could open the door for the Red Devils.

The report acknowledges that signing Ndombele will be difficult with Paul Pogba still on the books at Old Trafford.

 

 

Suarez signs for Celta Vigo

2019-06-30T23:00:00Z

Denis Suarez has moved from Barcelona to Celta Vigo in a €13m (£12m/$15m) deal.

The fee could rise by up to €3m if bonus targets are hit.

Barcelona thanked Suarez for his "commitment and dedication" while at Camp Nou.

Read the full story on Goal.

Solskjaer tells Woodward to sign three players this week

2019-06-30T23:00:00Z

Manchester United manager has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get the club's business done this week so that new players can join the Red Devils on their preseason tours.

The Daily Star reports that Solskjaer has asked Woodward to meet Newcastle's £20m ($25m) valuation for Sean Longstaff after an initlial £15m offer was rejected.

Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen are the other players the report names.

United have already signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea this summer.