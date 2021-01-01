Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022

Amad Diallo has been advised to seek a loan move away from Manchester United, with Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle eager to see the 19-year-old get minutes ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Beaumelle told BBC Sport: "We are four or five months before Afcon and I would love him to play more games. When you have talent like Amad Diallo has, he needs to show it and to improve on the field.

"I think that if he is not playing too much for Manchester United for now it is better to go on loan to show he deserves to be in the line-up or to play more for Manchester United."