Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona move for £70m Lacazette

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Barcelona move for £70m Lacazette

2019-05-05T22:30:07Z

Catalans keen to strengthen strikeforce this summer

Barcelona are ready to make a sensational move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, claims the Express

Lacazette was voted Arsenal's Player of the Year for his prowess in front of goal this season alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 

And the Catalans could pay up to £70 million ($92m) for his services over the summer as they seek a long-term heir to Luis Suarez.

Lyon and Roma join race for Mourinho

2019-05-05T22:17:26Z

Ligue 1 side Lyon and Serie A's Roma have joined a list of clubs interested in Jose Mourinho's services, reports the Daily Mail

The ex-Manchester United boss was sensationally linked to Scottish giants Celtic on Sunday and appears to have a wealth of options for his next move in management.

Cardiff keen for Warnock to stay

2019-05-05T22:11:26Z

Veteran Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has the backing of both players and directors to stay in the hotseat next season, according to the Telegraph

The 70-year-old trainer failed to save the Welsh side from relegation as their fate was sealed this weekend, and is keen to take some time to weigh up his options before making a final decision.

Man City players pursue £15m treble bonus

2019-05-05T22:08:30Z

Manchester City's squad will be rewarded with a £15 million windfall if they complete the last two legs of their domestic treble, according to the Telegraph

Already Carabao Cup champions, victory in the FA Cup and Premier League could prove extremely lucrative for Pep Guardiola's men, who will look to regain top spot ahead of Liverpool on Monday.

Newcastle track Benito

2019-05-05T22:06:36Z

Newcastle United are keeping close tabs on Young Boys' star Loris Benito, claims the Sun

The defender, 27, could move on a free transfer this summer after catching the attention of Magpies boss Rafa Benitez.