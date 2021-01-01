Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd mulling over two-year Ramos deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid, Champions League 2020-21
Pacheta named Huesca boss

2021-01-12T18:30:29Z

Jose Rojo Martín, known as Pacheta, has been appointed new Huesca boss.

Pacheta succeeds Michel, who was sacked on Monday with the club bottom of La Liga with just one win so far this season.

Impact sign Nigerian youngster

2021-01-12T18:00:47Z

Montreal Impact have signed teenager Sunusi Ibrahim from Nigerian side 36 Lion FC.

The 18-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract, with an option year for 2024.

Toffees still in race for Silva

2021-01-12T17:40:50Z

Everton are still hopeful of signing Rui Silva despite the Granada goalkeeper supposedly signing a pre-contract at Real Betis, reports Estadio Deportivo.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and so is free to discuss terms with other clubs, with reports claiming Betis had won the race for his signature.

However, it is believed the deal is not yet sealed and Silva could still yet end up at Goodison Park, with the Toffees able to pay higher wages than their Spanish rivals.

Fosu-Mensah close to Leverkusen move

2021-01-12T17:20:17Z

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has arrived in Germany as he edges closer to completing a move to Bayer Leverkusen, reports Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old is expected to sign a three-and-a-half year contract with the German club.

Leverkusen are set to pay around £1.8 million ($2.4m) for Fosu-Mensah, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Real flop Jovic to return to Eintracht Frankfurt

2021-01-12T17:00:59Z

Luka Jovic is close to ending his horror spell at Real Madrid and will be allowed to depart the club on loan this month and return to former club Eintracht FrankfurtGoal has learned.

The Serbian striker's agents are working with Real to secure him a loan away from Santiago Bernabeu, with AC Milan and Wolves having been among the clubs credited with an interest.

However, he will go back to Frankfurt, the club from where he moved to Madrid in 2019.

Holding signs new Arsenal contract

2021-01-12T16:30:07Z

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has now committed to the club through to the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year.

Holding has been a regular in the Gunners team this season having been linked with a move away over the summer.

Arsenal discussing Draxler deal

2021-01-12T16:00:00Z

Gunners back in for PSG forward

Arsenal have, according to 90min, opened talks with representatives of Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler.

The Germany international, who faces fierce competition for places in France, has long seen a move to the Premier League mooted.

Impossible for Liverpool to land Upamecano

2021-01-12T15:45:00Z

Liverpool will find it “impossible” to land Dayot Upamecano in January, reports Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for another centre-half, but a star turn on the books at RB Leipzig is set to prove out of reach.

‘Kane is staying at Spurs until 2024’

2021-01-12T15:30:00Z

Tottenham have no need to rush contract talks with Harry Kane or fear interest from afar, says Michael Brown, with the prolific frontman expected to honour terms through to the summer of 2024.

Brown told Football Insider: "Yes, they’ve obviously had a bit of pressure with Covid, the new stadium etc, but they don’t need to sell Harry Kane when he’s on a contract like he is."

Junior set to remain at Barca

2021-01-12T15:15:00Z

Barcelona have shelved plans to offload Junior Firpo during the January transfer window, claims Marca.

Granada are among those to have asked about the left-back’s availability, but no offers have met the demands of those at Camp Nou and Ronald Koeman is prepared to keep his squad intact.

Neymar close to agreeing PSG extension

2021-01-12T15:00:00Z

Brazilian superstar to sign new contract

Neymar is close to agreeing a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in recent times, but he is now ready to commit to fresh terms in France beyond the summer of 2022.

Chelsea won’t let Barkley go cheap

2021-01-12T14:45:00Z

Chelsea will not be lowering their demands for Ross Barkley amid talk of interest from Aston Villa in putting a permanent deal in place.

The Blues have allowed the England international to spend the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Villa Park, but the Birmingham Mail says it will take a sizeable fee to keep him in the West Midlands.

Man Utd mulling over two-year Ramos deal

2021-01-12T14:30:00Z

Red Devils keen on Real defender

Manchester United are, according to Calciomercato, open to the idea of signing Sergio Ramos on a lucrative two-year contract.

The World Cup-winning defender is yet to be offered an extension to his deal at Real Madrid and will drop into the free agent pool this summer if no fresh terms are agreed at Santiago Bernabeu.

Mourinho responds to Ozil’s ‘retire over Spurs move’ jibe

2021-01-12T14:15:00Z

Jose Mourinho has shrugged off Mesut Ozil’s claim that he would rather retire than join Tottenham, with the Spurs boss pointing out that nobody has presented the German with that dilemma.

The Portuguese has said: “Who told him that Tottenham would be interested in signing him?”

Calhanoglu receives better offers than AC Milan

2021-01-12T13:30:13Z

Hakan Calhanoglu seems likely to leave AC Milan this summer.

The Rossoneri hope to convince him to sign a new contract when they resume negotiations this week.

They cannot offer him more than €3.5 million per season, however, which is half the attacking midfielder’s current demands.

And Sky Sport claims that he has received offers of as much as €5m from other interested teams.

Roma want rid of Pastore, Jesus and Fazio

2021-01-12T13:00:31Z

Roma hope to make space in the squad and raise transfer funds by offloading three players, Calciomercato reports.

The Serie A side want to offload Javier Pastore, Juan Jesus and Federico Fazio in the near future.

Pastore, who is currently injured, has a €4.5 million salary but he is not part of the club's plans. Jesus is on around €2.2m, but his contract expires in the summer.

Fazio, meanwhile, has seen potential moves fall apart because of his wage demands but Roma hope he will lower his expectations.

Knockhaert loan extended

2021-01-12T13:00:05Z

Fulham's Anthony Knockaert will spend the rest of the season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The winger was supposed to return to the Premier League side at the end of the month, but it has been confirmed he will remain at Forest.

Man Utd open to Bishop loan

2021-01-12T12:35:28Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to send Manchester United youngster Nathan Bishop out on loan this month.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper joined the club from Southend a year ago and recently signed a new long-term contract.

But instead of bringing him into the senior squad, Solskjaer wants him to get experience elsewhere, telling the club’s website: “Yes, I think Nathan’s next step should be a loan deal. He could be ready for the Championship or League One for sure.”

Marseille land Lirola

2021-01-12T12:27:26Z

Bayern ahead of Chelsea in Upamecano race

2021-01-12T12:00:09Z

RB Leipzig star could leave in summer for €40m

Bayern Munich are still the favourites to land Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, according to TZ.

Chelsea are the latest team to show interest in the centre-back, but Bayern are still leading the race.

Upamecano is contracted to Leipzig until 2023 but he has a clause that will allow him to leave in the summer for €40 million (£36m/$49m).

Valencia make second bid for Winks

2021-01-12T11:30:00Z

Valencia have made a second approach for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, claims Guillem Balague.

The Liga outfit are keen to take the England international on loan for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

Man Utd & Real Madrid to battle it out for Demir

2021-01-12T11:00:00Z

Red Devils & Blancos want teenage starlet

Manchester United and Real Madrid are preparing to battle it out for Rapid Vienna starlet Yusuf Demir, claims Defensa Central.

The 17-year-old midfielder is attracting interest from leading sides across Europe, with those at Old Trafford and Santiago Bernabeu ready to buy into his potential.

Akman of interest to Chelsea & Arsenal

2021-01-12T10:30:00Z

Teenage striker wanted by Premier League giants

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal have joined the hunt for Bursaspor striker Ali Akman.

The Daily Mail reports that two London neighbours are eager to snap up an 18-year-old who has hit nine goals through 16 games this season.

Arsenal unlikely to move for Raya

2021-01-12T10:00:00Z

Arsenal are, according to The Sun, ready to shelve their interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Mikel Arteta is eager to add another shot-stopper to his ranks, but he will not be launching a raid on the Championship during the winter window.

Arsenal & Everton interested in N'Zonzi

2021-01-12T09:30:09Z

France international wants to terminate Roma contract

Steven Nzonzi could be on his way back to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Everton interested in signing him.

Foot Mercato claims the 32-year-old midfielder will open talks with Roma to terminate his contract this month. He is currently on loan at Rennes and the French side will offer him a long-term deal, but they are not the only ones who want him.

Rangers move for Aberdeen winger

2021-01-12T09:10:19Z

Rangers are ready to make a move for Scott Wright.

Daily Record reports the Glasgow side have approached Aberdeen about the winger, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The Dons are open to selling him in the current transfer window, however, to prevent him leaving for free.

Marseille to confirm Lirola signing

2021-01-12T08:44:36Z

Marseille will confirm the signing of Pol Lirola from Fiorentina this week, RMC Sport reports.

The 23-year-old right-back will join Marseille on loan until the end of the season but the French side have the option to make the deal permanent for €11.5 million (£10m/$14m).

West Ham make Milik bid

2021-01-12T08:25:20Z

West Ham have made a €7 million (£6m/$9m) offer for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, it has been reported on Domenica Sportiva.

The Poland international is expected to leave the Serie A side in January and has been linked with several clubs.

The Hammers hope to get an advantage over their rivals and are acting on their interest in him.

Runarsson nears Arsenal exit

2021-01-12T08:02:44Z

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson could be on his way out of the club this month.

Football Insider reports the Gunners are in talks with a team in Europe over a deal for the shot stopper.

AC Milan close to Simakan signing

2021-01-12T07:45:30Z

AC Milan are edging closer to completing the signing of Mohamed Simakan from StrasbourgSky Sport reports.

The defender wants to leave the French side for the Serie A side and all parties are close to reaching an agreement.

Norrington-Davies to leave Sheffield United for Stoke

2021-01-12T07:23:49Z

Rhys Norrington-Davies is set to leave Sheffield United for Stoke, Football Insider reports.

West Brom have been trying to sign the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Luton, but he is set to be recalled and sold to Stoke.

USWNT"s Dahlkemper bound for Manchester City

2021-01-12T05:00:07Z

U.S. women's national team defender Abby Dahlkemper is set to become the latest American to head to England.

According to the Athletic, Dahlkemper is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City.

The move will see Dahlkemper join fellow USWNT stars Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Christen Press in England.

LAFC sign Korean international

2021-01-12T04:00:27Z

LAFC have signed South Korean international Kim Moon-Hwan from K League side Busan IPark, the club announced on Monday.

Moon has represented his national team 11 times, having played in World Cup qualifying and the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

“Moon is a dynamic, exciting player who also brings top international experience to our team,” said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. “He is an intelligent and versatile defender in the prime of his career, and our Club and our supporters are incredibly excited he chose LAFC for the next phase of his career.”

Dembele on brink of Atletico Madrid move

2021-01-12T03:00:38Z

Atletico Madrid are close to signing Moussa Dembele from Lyon, Diego Simeone has confirmed.

The Lyon star's move to La Liga is imminent as he appears set for a loan deal with an option to buy.

Brighton beat Man Utd and Atlanta to Ecuadorian starlet

2021-01-12T02:00:20Z

Brighton have beaten Manchester United and Atlanta United to a deal for Moises Caidedo reports TyC Sports.

Caicedo is set to leave Independiente del Valle for England as he is expected to receive his visa this week.

The 19-year-old midfielder is already a full international for Ecuador and was the first player born in the 21st century to ever score in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying.

Fiorentina target AC Milan defender

2021-01-12T01:00:11Z

Fiorentina are targeting a move for AC Milan's Andrea Conti, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.

Conti's agent is set to meet with Fiorentina in the coming hours, although they have yet to contact Milan to discuss a fee.

One possible deal could be a loan with an option to buy after 18 months.

Solskjaer: Man Utd don't need Bruno Fernandes-style January signing

2021-01-11T23:32:15Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United does not need a big signing in January to contend for the title.

Last season's signing of Bruno Fernandes has been seen as a catalyst for their surge, but Solskajer doesn't expect a similar deal this season.

Cagliari one of several teams chasing Fiorentina's Duncan

2021-01-11T23:26:27Z

Cagliari have joined Torino and Verona in the race to sign Fioentina's Alfred Duncan, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.

Negotiations have already begun for the midfielder, who joined Fiorentina permanently in 2020 after playing for the club on loan from Sassuolo.

Additionally, Cagliari are looking to sign defender Fabio Depaoli from Atalanta, who is currently on loan at Sampdoria.

AC Milan eyeing Chelsea's Tomori

2021-01-11T23:24:15Z

AC Milan have set their sights on Chelsea Fikayo Tomori, reports Sky Sports.

The Italian side has contacted Chelsea over a potential move, and Tomori himself is open to the idea.

However, Strasbourg's Mohamed Simakan is Milan's primary target, with Tomori being the backup plan should a deal collapse.

Crew add young midfielder

2021-01-11T23:19:29Z

The Columbus Crew have signed Isaiah Parente as a Homegrown Player, the club announced.

Parente, who came up through the club's academy, joins the Crew having played for Wake Forest University from 2018-2020, making 50 appearances.

“We are thrilled that Isaiah has earned a First Team opportunity and are pleased to have Isaiah return home to Ohio,” said President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Isaiah’s time at Wake Forest was very successful and we’re thrilled to have yet another Crew SC Academy player join the Crew SC First Team.

"I want to commend the work of Isaiah as well as his Crew SC Academy coaches and staff during his four years in the Academy as this is an important milestone for him. Over the last several years, our Academy has continued to provide a pathway to the professional ranks as we cultivate top youth talent in the state and the region. We look forward to working with Isaiah and see him continue his development.”

Ozil: I want to play for Fenerbahce or in MLS

2021-01-11T23:16:43Z

Mesut Ozil has his sights set on Turkey and the U.S. as he nears an Arsenal exit. 

The Gunners star looks set to go leave the Emirates and he admitted that he has two potential destinations in mind.

