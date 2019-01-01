Honda begs for AC Milan return
Keisuke Honda is desperate to return to AC Milan and has urged the club to call him if they need him.
The Japan international left Melbourne Victory in the summer and has been looking for a new club, having recently offered via Twitter to play for Manchester United.
The 33-year-old returned to social media on Monday to have another go at persuading a club to sign him, this time targeting AC Milan.
I have always wanted to help you. Call me when you need me! @acmilan— KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) September 30, 2019
Tottenham open contract talks with Vertonghen
Spurs eager to prevent Belgian defender leaving for free
Tottenham and Jan Vertonghen have started negotiations over a new contract, the Daily Mail says.
The Belgian defender’s deal expires at the end of the season and the London side hope to convince him to stay for at least another year.
Inter in talks over €22m Sensi move
Inter are in talks with Sassuolo to make Stefano Sensi’s loan deal permanent, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The 24-year-old has impressed since joining on a season-long move, scoring three goals in six Serie A appearances.
Managing director Giuseppe Marotta has already met with Sassuolo to start negotiations over a permanent move, which will cost them around €22 million (£20m/$24m).
Chelsea could recall Ugbo from loan
Chelsea are considering recalling Ike Ugbo from his loan at Roda JC, the Express reports.
The Dutch second tier side are in a dire financial situation and the fans raged at owner Mauricio Garcia de la Vega during their last game.
Roda have reportedly breached their loan agreement with Chelsea by using the money they send to cover Ugbo’s wages to pay the rest of the squad.
Chelsea are investigating the situation and could call Ugbo back soon.
Fiorentina move to tie Spurs target to new deal
Fiorentina are working on tying 20-year-old winger Riccardo Sottil to a new contract, Sport Mediaset claims.
The Italy Under-21 international returned from a loan at Pescara to impress for the Fiorentina first-team, making four appearances so far this term.His contract expires in 2021, but other teams are already tracking him, with Tottenham said to be interested, so the Italian side are eager to ensure he stays where he is