Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd wait on Pogba response to £400k-a-week offer

Brighton in talks to sign Benfica striker Nunez
Brighton are in talks to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez - according to The Daily Mail.
The Seagulls are close to completing a £25 million ($34m) deal for the 22-year-old, which would be a new club record.
Nunez scored 14 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for Benfica in 2020-21.
Chelsea to give Chalobah new deal after Tuchel's vote of confidence
Thomas Tuchel has met with Trevoh Chalobah to tell him that he is no longer available for loan and that he wants his future tied up at Chelsea.
Clubs like Lille, Valencia and Club Brugge have all expressed an interest in signing the 22-year-old defender on loan but are set to be knocked back.
Having had the meeting, the Blues chiefs now need to meet with his representatives to extend a contract that has less than two years left to run.
Read the full story on Goal.
Everton contact Lazio over Correa
Everton have contacted Lazio over the availability of Argentine forward Joaquin Correa, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Toffees are eager to finalise a deal for the 27-year-old, with the Italian giants thought to be open to bids in the region of €30 million (£26m/$35m).
Correa still has three years left on his contract at Lazio, and played 28 Serie A games for the club last term.
Ex-Man Utd winger Obertan joins Charlotte Independence
TEAM NEWS: Charlotte Independence Sign French Midfielder, Gabriel Obertan! 🙌 https://t.co/9yXYvOooJu— Charlotte Independence (@Independence) August 19, 2021
Richards renews Brighton contract to 2024
Albion are pleased to confirm that midfielder Taylor Richards has signed a new three-year deal with the club. 😁— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 19, 2021
🤝 @FirstTouchGames
Rangers sign Bacuna from Huddersfield
🆕 Welcome to #RangersFC, Juninho Bacuna.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 19, 2021
Rangers are today delighted to announce the signing of Juninho Bacuna. pic.twitter.com/SAkHPRQtuz
Chelsea full-back Emerson completes loan move to Lyon
Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri has completed a loan move to Ligue 1 giants Lyon.
Emerson, who initially joined Chelsea from Roma in 2018, has struggled for regular minutes throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, and the decision has now been taken for him to head out on loan.
Lyon have snapped the Italy international up for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign, and they also have the option to purchase him outright next summer.
Read the full story on Goal.
Inter set sights on Gladbach striker Thuram
Inter are in direct contact with Borussia Moënchengladbach for Marcus Thuram as reported yesterday - Atalanta have still no intention to sell Duván Zapata. 🔵 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021
Borussia want €30m for Marcus Thuram as per @DiMarzio - Inter are gonna decide next steps soon. https://t.co/yoPunEMTtK
Leverkusen confirm Wendell's move to Porto
ℹ️ Brazilian defender Wendell transfers to FC Porto.— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 19, 2021
❤️ Obrigado Wendell and all the best in 🇵🇹! pic.twitter.com/WayT1eUYkT
Man City loan Itakura to Schalke
Welcome auf Schalke, Ko #Itakura! 💙⚒️— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) August 19, 2021
The Japanese defender has joined the Royal Blues on a season-long loan from @ManCity ✍️#S04
Bayern interested in PSG defender Kehrer
Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich - according to L'Equipe.
Julian Nagelsmann wants the 24-year-old to provide extra cover on both flanks and serve as an understudy to Benjamin Pavard.
Kehrer still has two years left on his PSG contract, but only made 24 Ligue 1 appearances for the club last term.
Radu pens Lazio renewal
📝 Stefan Radu ha rinnovato il suo contratto alla #SSLazio per una ulteriore stagione!#CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/eiG76re76c— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 19, 2021
Ward-Prowse pens fresh terms at Southampton
The next chapter 📖— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 19, 2021
The full story as @Prowsey16 signs a new five-year contract:
Sporting KC announce Davis signing
NEWS: #SportingKC sign 19-year-old Academy product Jake Davis.https://t.co/x0S7QTN3qr— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 19, 2021
Bamford extends Leeds deal to 2026
🤩 5 more years! @Patrick_Bamford pic.twitter.com/5cgO9nAjar— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 19, 2021
Lingard ready to leave Man Utd if playing assurances are not given
Jesse Lingard is ready to leave Manchester United before the end of the month if he is not given assurances over regular minutes - according to The Times.
The England international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, wants to be sure of a key role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's set-up before he commits to staying at Old Trafford for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.
Lingard was a bit hit during his short stint at West Ham, who are reportedly eager to bring him back to the club on a permanent basis.
Sevilla finalise terms for Wolves striker Mir
Sevilla have reached an agreement with Wolves to sign Rafa Mir, done deal confirmed. Atletico Madrid had everything in place for Mir but then decided to move on Vlahovic or Matheus Cunha. 🔴 #Sevilla #Wolves— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021
Monaco loan French goalkeeper Lecomte to Atletico
Welcome, Benjamin Lecomte! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Zzyv4kY41R— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 19, 2021
Peeters joins Standard Liege on loan from Juventus
✍ #WelcomeDaouda 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/h3Sa7w98uc— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) August 19, 2021
Man City & Spurs-linked Vlahovic has transfer interest
Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has admitted to interest being shown in star striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbia international said to be registering on transfer radars at Manchester City, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.
The highly-rated 21-year-old hit 21 goals in Serie A last season and already has two efforts to his name this season from a solitary Coppa Italia outing against Cosenza.
His current club are eager to put a new contract in place, allowing them to retain the services of a prized asset for at least one more year, but a bidding war is being mooted as leading sides in England and Spain prepare to make a move.
Read more on Goal.
Brighton eye club-record Darwin Nunez deal (Daily Mail)
Brighton are in talks over the £25 million ($34m) signing of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, the Daily Mail reports.
The 22-year-old would become the Seagulls' club-record signing should a deal go through, with the Premier League side locked in negotiations with their Portuguese counterparts.
Elche sign Benedetto from Marseille
💚 𝐅𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐃 👀 pic.twitter.com/TkynoXtWY5— Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) August 19, 2021
Leshabela joins Shrewsbury on loan
All the best to #lcfc midfielder Khanya Leshabela who has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season ✍️— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 19, 2021
Pochettino expects 'focused' Mbappe to stay at PSG
Mauricio Pochettino has delivered an update on Kylian Mbappe's future at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, insisting that he is confident that the Frenchman wants to stay at PSG.
The former Tottenham boss told reporters when asked about Mbappe, who is being strongly linked with Real Madrid: "He's working really hard to be ready this season. And I see him staying with us.
"We also know that during these periods, a lot of things are said. Some happen, others don't. I see Kylian is working well, he's got his head on tomorrow's game. He's focused."
Liverpool to put record offer to Salah (The Athletic)
Reds ready lucrative contract for key man
Liverpool are, according to The Athletic, ready to make Mohamed Salah the highest-paid player in the club's history.
After seeing a number of other senior stars commit to fresh terms at Anfield, the Reds are now working on putting a contract extension in place with a talismanic Egyptian forward.
New deal for Fiorentina star
#Milenkovic2023 🖊— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) August 19, 2021
Nikola Milenkovic signs new deal with Fiorentina. #ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/6XuCDsnptG
Atletico sanction loan switch
Agreement with @LOSC_EN over the loan of Ivo Grbić until the end of the season.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 19, 2021
Best of luck in your new challenge, Ivo!
ℹ️ https://t.co/3CeQFBJRng
Silva wants move away from the Premier League
Bernardo Silva is among those to have been linked with Arsenal, but The Times claims that the Manchester City midfielder is looking to leave the Premier League.
The Portugal international faces added competition for places with the Blues this season and wants to move closer to his family after four years in England.
Arsenal want two more signings (football.london)
Gunners' business is not done yet
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and football.london claims that the Gunners are eager to get two more deals done.
Mikel Arteta is said to be in the market for a new right-back and another forward before the next deadline passes.
Pedro leaves Roma for Lazio
Spanish star crosses fierce divide
👀 Introducing our new number 9️⃣#CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/xVUyxVqZvJ— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 19, 2021
Real squad believe in Mbappe deal
There is belief within the Real Madrid squad that a deal could be done for Kylian Mbappe this summer, reports Marca.
Excitement is building at Santiago Bernabeu regarding the Blancos' chances of luring a World Cup-winning forward away from Paris Saint-Germain.
Sule set to stay at Bayern Munich
Sport1 reports that Niklas Sule will be seeing out the summer transfer window on Bayern Munich's books.
The Germany international centre-half has seen a move elsewhere mooted, with Chelsea said to be keen at one stage, but he will be staying put for now.
Lewandowski not for sale this summer
Robert Lewandowski is not for sale and will not leave Bayern Munich this summer, Goal can confirm.
The veteran striker has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions this summer, and recent reports suggested that he has asked to leave and that Bayern had set a £110 million ($150m) price tag on his head.
Check out the full story on his future here.
Arsenal closing in on £30m Ramsdale transfer
Arsenal are close to signing Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United in a deal worth up to £30 million ($41m), Goal can confirm.
The news comes as something of a surprise, with talks initially thought to have broken down between the clubs due to a difference in valuation.
Now, however, it appears Mikel Arteta is set to get his man, with the Gunners originally having started their Premier League season without adequate cover and competition for Bernd Leno.
Pedro set to swap Roma for Lazio
Roma forward Pedro is on the verge of crossing the Italian capital and signing for the club's deadly rivals, Lazio.
The former Chelsea player has been told he is no longer required by Jose Mourinho, and is set to link up with another former Blues boss, Maurizio Sarri.
Pedro won the Europa League under Sarri at Chelsea, and scored 13 goals in 52 appearances that season.
Watford confirm Ozan Tufan signing
Newly promoted Premier League side confirm arrival of Turkish international on loan
Watford have confirmed the signing of Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan on a season-long loan.
The 26-year-old, who has 63 caps for Turkey, arrives at Vicarage Road, with the newly promoted Premier League side having an option to buy him next summer as part of the deal.
Barnes signs new Leicester deal
Winger pens renewed terms until 2025 with the Foxes
#Barnes2025 🦊🔵 pic.twitter.com/7Vm0WZEAvY— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 19, 2021
Villarreal sign Danjuma from Bournemouth
🤝 @Danjuma is now a Yellow 💛.— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) August 19, 2021
👉 Signed until June 2026.
👉 Arrived from @afcbournemouth.
👉 @OnsOranje 🇳🇱 international.
Man Utd wait on Pogba response to £400k-a-week offer (The Athletic)
Red Devils would make midfielder their highest paid player to ward off PSG interest
Manchester United have offered Paul Pogba a £400,000-per-week, five year deal in order to ward off interest from PSG, claim The Athletic.
The immense offer would make Pogba the best paid player at Old Trafford, surpassing David de Gea's £375,000 weekly wage.
Pogba has one year left on his current contract, and PSG are keen to snap him up on a free transfer next summer if no new deal is arranged.
Aubameyang planning Arsenal stay (Express Sport)
Gunners striker going nowhere
According to Express Sport, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking to ignore speculation regarding his future and remain fully committed to the Gunners.
There has been talk of interest from Barcelona in the Gabon international, but there is said to be no substance to those rumours as a club captain in north London looks to stay put.
Man City ready new deal for Dias
Manchester City are in talks over a new contract for Ruben Dias, reports The Sun.
The commanding Portuguese centre-half only joined the Blues in the summer of 2020, but his Premier League Player of the Year-winning performances have convinced those at the Etihad Stadium to discuss improved terms in a deal through to 2027.
Lewandowski wants out as Bayern set £110m price tag (Sky Sports)
Polish striker wants new challenge
Robert Lewandowski is, according to Sky Sports, looking to take on a new challenge away from Bayern Munich.
The Polish striker is eager to experience a different club and division before reaching his mid-30s, but his current club have slapped a £110 million ($137m) price tag on him.
Asensio another option for Arsenal
Another line from Fichajes, who claim that Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is an option that Arsenal are considering.
The Gunners are closing in on a deal that will take Martin Odegaard away from Santiago Bernabeu, but they may also ask about a Spain international midfielder - with Liverpool and Tottenham also said to be keen.
Spurs prepared to pay £77m for Lautaro
As Tottenham step up their hunt for a replacement to seemingly Manchester City-bound Harry Kane, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Spurs are willing to pay £77 million ($106m) for Lautaro Martinez.
The Argentina international is currently on the books at Serie A champions Inter, but has been linked with a move to England for some time.
City make Vlahovic their Kane alternative (Firenze Viola)
Blues keen on Fiorentina frontman
If Manchester City are unable to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham, Firenze Viola reports that Pep Guardiola could move for Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic.
A 21-year-old Serbia international is attracting interest from across Europe after hitting 21 goals in Serie A last season.
Pedro set for Lazio move
Former Chelsea and Barça striker Pedro is set to join Lazio from AS Roma on a free transfer. Maurizio Sarri wanted him after working with Pedro at Chelsea. 🇪🇸🔵 #Lazio @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021
Tufan transfer near completion
#WatfordFC transfer breaking— Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) August 18, 2021
Understand midfielder Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce/Turkey international) transfer is near completion and all agreed in principle. Loan with option to buy. Not in UK yet.@TheAthleticUK
Club Brugge beat Milan to Daramy
🚨#Daramy close to join #Brugge. They have beaten AC #Milan in the race.— Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) August 18, 2021
Belgian side expexted to finalize in any time with #FCK. Clubs have reached a mutual agreement, small details pending on a 13M deal. @tvdellosport
QPR loan out Kargbo for just one month
✍️ Done deal!— Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) August 18, 2021
We are delighted to announce striker Hamzad Kargbo has completed a loan move to #Blues from @QPR until the end of September. 🔵🙌
Juve €7m away from Pjanic deal
Juventus are €7 million (£6m/$8m) away from meeting Barcelona's valuation of Miralem Pjanic, claims Mundo Deportivo.
However, they would need to sell Aaron Ramsey in order to free up enough money to pay Pjanic's wages.
Fiorentina reconsider plan for West Ham-linked Milenkovic
After a summer spent shopping defender Nikola Milenkovic around Europe, most notably to West Ham, Fiorentina are now determined to re-sign the player, writes Tuttomercato.
They have offered the Serbia international a deal that would run until 2024, and he is now considering the contract.
Everton strike deal for Swedish star
WSL transfer news: @WomensSport understands Everton have agreed a deal to sign Sweden's 18-year-old star Hanna Bennison from Rosengard on a long-term contract. Sources in Sweden say it's a six-figure fee. Silver medallist at Tokyo2020. A top prospecthttps://t.co/wTIzErTNPg pic.twitter.com/4x1g6q8XJy— Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) August 18, 2021
Juve listening to McKennie offers (Di Marzio)
The Turin club is not opposed to letting go of the promising American
Juventus are listening on Weston McKennie offers from clubs outside of Italy, according to Di Marzio.
While they view the 22-year-old USMNT star as an important piece to ther midfield, they would consider approaches following the addition of Manuel Locatelli.
Sabitzer interested in Bayern move (Bild)
The Leipzig midfielder is set to be sold in the next two weeks
RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer sees Bayern Munich as his best destination if his current club forces him to leave this summer, according to Bild.
Sabitzer, who has been linked to Arsenal in recent months, is fiercely loyal to the Leipzig cause and wants to compete for them at a high level in the final year of his contract. However, they don't want to risk losing him on a free and have indicated they will sell him in the next two weeks.
Bayern would allow the 27-year-old to remain at a top Bundesliga side, though it's believed they could find it difficult to pay the necessary fee.