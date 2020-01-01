Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter make move for Lacazette

Inter advance on Arsenal star Lacazette
France star not interested in San Siro switch
Alexandre Lacazette has received an offer from Inter, according to L'Equipe.
The San Siro side are looking to invest in attack as they could lose Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona this summer and have made the Arsenal striker a top target.
But the France international is not interested in a move to the Nerazzurri and still has two years left on his contract with the Gunners.
Top European clubs have made Jorginho contact - agent
Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has claimed that "two top European clubs" have been in contact over the Chelsea midfielder's availability.
The Italian midfielder has been linked with a move back to Italy, but his representative says they face interest from elsewhere.
Napoli must pay €30m for Azmoun, say Zenit
Napoli have been told they will have to pay upwards of €30 million (£27m/$33m) to sign Sardar Azmoun from Zenit this summer.
The Serie A side have emerged as contenders to sign the 25-year-old Iran star and Calciomercato claims Zenit will not be letting him go for a small fee.
Man City and Newcastle eye Pellistri
Premier League side to challenge Real Madrid to winger
Manchester City and Newcastle are monitoring 18-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri, according to the Daily Mail.
The Penarol player has already caught the attention of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, but the Premier League teams could enter the race to land him.
Leicester make Lallana approach
Leicester City have offered a contract to Adam Lallana, Football Insider claims.
The Liverpool midfielder will be available for free when his contract expires this summer and Leicester are confident of snapping him up.