Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern keeping tabs on Liverpool's Werner interest

Isak set for Dortmund return?
Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, according to Expressen.
The Swedish striker has scored seven goals in 26 La Liga appearances so far this season, and has a release fee of €70m.
However, the Bundesliga side have a buyback option of €30m on their former player, but that doesn't come into effect until 2021.
Bayern note Liverpool's interest in Werner
Bayern Munich have become aware of Liverpool's interest in Timo Werner, and are keeping an eye on how the transfer develops according to Kicker.
Bayern had the option to sign the RB Leipzig striker last summer but decided against it.
Solskjaer: Ighalo loan could become permament
There is no option to buy, but that doesn't rule out a transfer.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Odion Ighalo to make sure his loan deal turns into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.
The striker is currently at Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season, and even though there is no option to buy, the Norwegian said it is still a possibility the deal could become permanent.
“It's a loan, but when you're in the door, and if you impress, it gives you a chance," said Solskjaer.
"That's exactly the same for everyone who signs. If it's permanent, or if it's a loan. If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, of course there's a chance we'll look at extending things and signing."
Sterling to stay with City despite ban
The English winger has been linked to Real Madrid
Raheem Sterling's agent has said that the 25-year-old will remain with Manchester City despite the possibility of them being banned from the Champions League.
Aidy Ward, who represents the England international, said: "Raheem is solely focused on Manchester City and will not be distracted by any talk of transfers to any club at the moment."