Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to allow Hazard to join Real Madrid

Chelsea ready to let Hazard join Real Madrid in effort to balance budget
Chelsea will allow Eden Hazard to join Real Madrid in an effort to balance the books, says the Daily Mail.
Rather than risking losing the Belgian on a free in 2020, Chelsea will collect a large fee for him in an effort to comply with Financial Fair Play rules in the future.
The club also wants to do right by the winger, given his service to the club, and is willing to allow him to make his dream move.
Maradona open to Dorados stay
Diego Maradona is open to remaining at Dorados if his terms are met by the club.
Maradona's contract expires in June of this year, and he said he'd be willing to sign a new deal should owner Jorge Alberto Hank meet his demands.
Manchester United have Koulibaly bid rejected
Napoli have rejected Manchester United's bid to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Man Utd sent in an initial bid of €110 million ($122 million/£97 million), but Napoli have no desire to sell.
Koulibaly has a termination clause in his deal, but it is not active until the summer of 2020.
Sarri wants quick decision from Chelsea with Juventus job open
Maurizio Sarri wants a swift decision for Chelsea leadership over his future with the club, reports the Sun.
The Italian is seen as one of the leading candidates for the Juventus job, with the Serie A champions reportedly seeing the coach as their first choice option.
And, while Sarri would like to stay with Chelsea, he would also like to know if he should pursue the Juventus job if the club intends to move on.
Arsenal stars set for bonus if Gunners win Europa League
Arsenal players will earn payments ranging between £100,000 and £500,000 per player if the club can win the Europa League final against Chelsea," according to the Daily Mail.
The trophy would be Arsenal's first continental trophy since winning the now defunct European Cup Winners Cup in 1994, and players will receive the massive bonuses should they return the club to glory.
Unai Emery could also be set to benefit, as his transfer budget would be expected to swell should Arsenal seal a spot in next season's Champions League.