Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar wants PSG extension

Kelleher denied loan moce after Alisson injury

2020-11-09T01:00:41Z

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhim Kelleher was denied a chance to move to the Eredivisie on loan after an injury to Alisson, Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has revealed. 

“We really need Caoimhin Kelleher to get matches under his belt as we feel he is ready to play for us. He is good enough to play for Ireland, but he’s not playing matches so it’s an issue," Kenny said on Sunday. 

“He would have benefitted from that [move] we feel, but it’s not easy to play at Liverpool." 

Neymar wants PSG extension

2020-11-08T23:55:03Z

The Brazilian is happy to remain in France

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo that he wants to re-sign with the club, according to Telefoot

The 28-year-old is currently contracted until 2022 and PSG have yet to offer him a new deal. 

Zidane paying the penalty for Madrid failure to rejuvenate squad

2020-11-08T23:40:44Z

Zinedine Zidane's lack of available depth was shown up at Mestalla as the defending La Liga champions fell to a 4-1 defeat to Valencia on Sunday.

Real Madrid let Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon go this summer, among several others, with Martin Odegaard’s return from loan effectively Madrid’s big ‘signing’.

Southampton battling for 'sprinter' Balic

2020-11-08T23:25:59Z

Southampton and Brentford are chasing LASK winger Husein Balic, reports the Daily Mail

Balic, nicknamed 'The Sprinter', is believed to be one of the fastest footballers right now and could cost just £2.8 million in January. 

Scottish giants Celtic have also previously shown interest in the 24-year-old. 

Kimmich ruled out until 2021

2020-11-08T23:05:39Z

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich will be sidelined until 2021 after successfully completing surgery on his knee.

The 25-year-old needed to have an operation on his right lateral meniscus after being substituted in the 36th minute of the Bundesliga champions' 3-2 win over Dortmund on Saturday.

On Sunday evening, Bayern released a statement on their club website informing that Kimmich would not return from his injury until at least January.

