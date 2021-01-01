Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo arrival at Man City could mean Sterling exit

Spanish giants confident they can sign France star before window closes

Paris Saint-Germain will try to sign Richarlison from Everton to replace Kylian Mbappe should he join Real Madrid, Sky Sports reports.

The Spanish giants are pushing to sign the France international before the close of the transfer window and have reportedly made an improved bid for him.

PSG do not want to let Mbappe go, but have identified Everton forward Richarlison as the preferred candidate to replace him should they be forced to accept Madrid's offer.