Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City hoping to beat Barca to Griezmann

Former coach Julen Lopetegui admits that he was disappointed by the rapid end to his tenure at Santiago Bernabeu, affirming that he believes he could have turned things around given more time.

Lopetegui caused a stir last summer when he took the Madrid job while preparing for 's World Cup challenge in , which then saw him sacked by La Roja days before the tournament.

But he would last just 10 Liga games at Madrid, and the coach blames a sudden slump in results and some sloppy finishing for putting an end to his brief time in charge.

