Rabiot agent denies PSG stay rumours
Adrien Rabiot will not be renewing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain despite rumours suggesting he could be set to stay in France.
Leonardo's return to PSG as sporting director sparked suggestions a deal could be worked out to convince him to snub interest from Juventus.
But the midfielder's mother and agent has dismissed talk of a turnaround on his decision to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, saying they are not planning on negotiating with the club again.
Denis Suarez to join Celta ahead of Valencia
Celta Vigo are the favourites to sign Denis Suarez from Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo says.
The Spanish side are ahead of rivals Valencia in the battle to land the midfielder this summer and could complete the deal if they agree to pay around €15 million (£13m/$17m) for him.
Benfica eye Real Madrid midfielder
Benfica are trying to sign 26-year-old midfielder Lucas Silva from Real Madrid , UOL reports.
The Brazil Under 23 international has been sent on loan to Marseille and Cruzeiro since he joined the Spanish giants.
He has just one year left on his contract with Los Blancos and they could be ready to cut ties with him by letting him join the Portuguese side.
Joao Felix to make €3.5m per season at Atletico
Joao Felix will earn €3.5 million per season when he joins Atletico Madrid this summer.
The 19-year-old Portugal international will be the club's most expensive signing ever if Benfica accept their €126 million (£113m/$143m) offer for him.
A five-year contract with a €250 million release clause is awaiting the attacker's signature in the Spanish capital.
Lyon reject Spurs bid for Ndombele and want €80m
Lyon have rejected a €45 million (£40m/$51m) bid from Tottenham for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
The French side's president confirmed that his side snubbed the Premier League side's initial bid for the 22-year-old but said the deal is not dead.
Spurs are likely to increase their offer and Aulas believes that he can talk them up to around €80m (£72m/$91m).
Arsenal to offload Monreal, Koscielny & Chambers
Arsenal must offload three players to free up transfer funds for this summer, according to Daily Star.
Gunners manager Unai Emery is looking to improve his team ahead of the new season but the club are short of money,
Emery has been told he will have to get rid of at least three players before the club can move on any of their targets and it seems Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Calum Chambers are the three who will be let go.
PSV striker De Jong heading for Sevilla
Luuk de Jong is on the verge of joining PSV for Sevilla, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports.
The Spanish side will pay around €13 million (£12m/$15m) to land the striker, who scored 28 goals in 34 Eredivisie games in 2018-19.
Newcastle approach Conceicao to replace Benitez
Newcastle have approached Porto manager Sergio Conceicao replacing Rafael Benitez at St James' Park.
The Daily Mail reports the Magpies hierarchy are already reaching out to candidates and the Portuguese coach has suggested he is open to making the move this summer.
Arsenal wonderkid wants to leave
Arsenal are in danger of seeing promising defender Krystian Bielik leave the club this summer, so says The Sun.
The 21-year-old is reportedly wanted by several top European teams after impressing on loan at Charlton last season.
He is ready to leave the north London side in search of first-team football, whereas Arsenal are considering sending him on loan again.
Crystal Palace eye Saint-Maximin as Zaha replacement
Premier League outfit must pay £25m to land winger
Crystal Palace have identified Allan Saint-Maximin as the ideal replacement for Wilfried Zaha, Daily Mail reports.
The Premier League side could lose Zaha this summer amid reports of interest from Arsenal, but Palace want £80 million ($101m) for him.
Saint-Etienne star Saint-Maximin is Palace's top candidate and they will have to pay around £25m ($32m) to get him.
Bayern bid €25m for Hudson-Odoi
German side return for Chelsea youngster
Bayern Munich have lodged another bid for Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Bild.
The German side tried to land the 18-year-old winger in January but were knocked back by Chelsea.
Hudson-Odoi is now in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and although the Blues want him to renew his deal, Bayern are hoping a €25 million (£22m/$28m) offer is enough to lure him away.
Hearts confirm Washington signing
Welcome to Hearts...Conor Washington 👏 pic.twitter.com/4AnqjNGOk7— Heart of Midlothian (@JamTarts) June 27, 2019
Wan-Bissaka could stuggle at United
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s former coach John Salako has claimed the young defender could struggle at Manchester United, with his transfer to the Red Devils reportedly on the verge of being announced.
“When you go to United you’re under scrutiny, you’re in front of 75,000 people week in, week out,” Salako told Love Sport.
"They want him to go forward and create like a Trent Alexander-Arnold, or the lads at Liverpool or Man City. He’s a quiet lad and doesn’t say much and that’s another thing that concerns me about going to Old Trafford.
"He’s going to be in a dressing room with fierce characters, big characters who want to win, the crowd and dealing with the press. But he seems a very private, quiet, insular lad.”
Ndombele visits Spurs' training ground
The Evening Standard report that Tanguy Ndombele visited Tottenham’s training ground on Thursday afternoon, as the midfielder’s move to the Champions League finalists edges ever closer.
A club-record £60 million ($76m) deal is said to be place for the 22-year-old to leave Lyon and become Spurs’ first signing since Lucas Moura some 18 months ago.
Liverpool persuaded Van den Berg to snub Bayern, Ajax and PSV
Liverpool managed to fight off competition from Bayern Munich, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven to sign young defender Sepp van den Berg.
Goal understands the work of sporting director Michael Edwards, head of recruitment Dave Fallows and, in particular, chief scout Barry Hunter were key in Van den Berg’s decision to move to Liverpool.
As too, was the youngster’s genuine belief that he will be given the chance to impress in the first team under Jurgen Klopp.
Wenger distances himself from Newcastle rumours
Former Arsenal manager has said he is not ready to return to football management amid rumours he could replace Rafael Benitez as Newcastle’s next manager.
Asked by France 24 if he would be be back on the sidelines next season, Wenger said: “Not in the near future, no. I still am not ready to go back.
“I’m more open now than a year ago to talk about that, but I cannot tell you that in the next two, three days, I will go into management again.
“I took a little bit of distance and I enjoyed it. I worked for 35 years without any interruptions, so I think I deserved a little rest."
Hudson-Odoi to sign new Chelsea contract
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with the Blues, despite Bayern Munich retaining an interest in the youngster.
Hudson-Odoi reportedly handed in a transfer request in January, while the German champions had multiple bids for the 18-year-old rejected.
However, Metro claim Frank Lampard’s imminent arrival as Chelsea boss is one of many factors which have changed Hudson-Odoi’s opinion on leaving Stamford Bridge.
Could Rabiot remain at PSG?
Adrien Rabiot is poised to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a new contract, according to Le10 Sport.
The midfielder appeared to be in his way to Juventus after not featuring for the side since December, due to an ongoing issue with his contract.
However, Leonardo’s return to the club as Sporting Director means Rabiot could now sign a new deal with the French champions.
Millwall sign Fielding
Done deal. Frank Fielding is a #Millwall player…— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 27, 2019
Everton make Zouma top priority
Toffees want Chelsea defender on permanent basis
Everton are hoping to sign Kurt Zouma on a permanent deal from Chelsea, Daily Star says.
The defender made 36 appearances for the Toffees while he was on loan last season and they are determined to sign him outright in this transfer window.
While Zouma is their No.1 priority, they are also hoping to add a right-back and a striker and a right-back before the new season begins.
St Mirren appoint Goodwin as new manager
Jim Goodwin has agreed to take over at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, Daily Record says.
The Paisley side dismissed Oran Kearney this week and turned their attention to the Alloa boss to replace him.
A League Cup winner with the club in 2013, Goodwin will sign a three-year deal with the Buddies after rejecting the chance to take over at Dundee.
Zola to leave Chelsea for management role
Gianfranco Zola will leave Chelsea this year after rejecting an offer to take on an ambassadorial role, The Guardian reports.
The club legend assisted Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge last season but new coach Frank Lampard is planning on bringing in his own background staff after replacing the Italian.
Zola will not be on the bench at the Blues next season and instead wants to resume his own managerial career and is open to taking over another English team.
El Shaarawy must renew deal or be sold to China
Stephan El Shaarawy has a choice between renewing his contract with Roma or being sold to China in the current transfer window, according to Calciomercato.
Shanghai Shenhua made a €15 million (£13m/$17m) bid for the 26-year-old forward, falling about €5m short of Roma's asking price.
El Shaarawy's contract expires in 2020, though, meaning Roma could be set to lose him for free next year instead. El Shaarawy wants €4m per season for the next four years, but Roma are refusing to pay him that much and could just let him leave this summer.
Roma approach Bartra to replace Manolas
Roma have set their sights on Marc Bartra as the ideal man to replace Kostas Manolas at centre-back.
The Italian side will sell Manolas to Napoli this summer and are already on the lookout for his successor.
Sky Sport in Italy says the capital club have had positive talks with Bartra’s agent after reaching out to discuss a deal this week.
Man Utd & PSG end Navas interest
Keylor Navas looks set to stay at Real Madrid for at least another season after Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain withdrew their interest.
Despite interest from the English and French giants as well as Portuguese side Benfica, Spanish outlet AS reports that Madrid want to keep the Costa Rica international.
Navas has been dropped to the bench following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu and was expected to look for first-team football elsewhere, but United are set to hold onto David De Gea while PSG are looking at other options.
Leeds want Man City midfielder back
Manchester City midfielder Jack Harrison could be on his way back to Leeds, BBC Sport has revealed.
The England Under 21 international spent last season on loan with Marcelo Bielsa's team and made 42 appearances in all competitions.
And the Championship side are trying to get him back for another season and hope to complete the deal before they take off for their tour of Australia.
Sevilla beat Arsenal to €15m Jordan signing
Joan Jordan has landed in Sevilla to complete his €15 million (£13m/$17m) move to the Spanish side, Marca reports.
The 24-year-old midfielder was wanted by Arsenal, who approached Eibar to enquire about his availability this summer.
But Unai Emery's former side have nipped ahead of the Premier League side and looks set to wrap up the deal this week.
PSG to announce Herrera and Sarabia
Paris Saint-Germain are all set to announce the signings of Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia, according to l'Equipe.
With the deals finalised, the pair will be presented at the beginning of next week. Herrera arrives on a free transfer from Manchester United, while attacking midfielder Sarabia's switch from Sevilla will cost €18 million (£16.1m/$20.5m).
The official announcement has been delayed so PSG can unveil them with their new shirt sponsor All, which replaces Emirates at the beginning of July.
Maxi Gomez stalls West Ham move over Spurs interest
Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez has put the brakes on a mooted move to West Ham after reported interest from Tottenham, according to El Desmarque.
The 22-year-old Uruguay international has scored 30 La Liga goals in two seasons at the club and had been sounded out by the Hammers as a replacement for Javier Hernandez, who is expected to leave the club.
But it is thought he would prefer a more prestigious move, and rumours of an approach from Champions League finalists Spurs have turned his head.
Cardiff announce triple signing
Cardiff City have announced the triple signing of Will Vaulks, Curtis Nelson and Joe Day, as they adjust to life back in the Championship.
25-year-old midfielder Vaulks joins from Rotherham, 26-year-old defender Nelson from Oxford, and goalkeeper Day, 28, from Newport.
Executive Director & CEO Ken Choo told the Bluebirds' website: "To be vying for promotion, we needed to ensure that we replaced those who left us at the end of last season with quality; we think we’ve done just that in adding these boys to our ranks.
"We’re delighted to have three new signings through the door before pre-season training begins and will be working hard over the coming weeks to ensure that more follow soon.”
Eintracht break transfer record to sign Sow
Eintracht Frankfurt have broken their transfer record to sign 22-year-old Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow from Young Boys on a five-year contract.
The signing was announced on Twitter, with kicker reporting a fee which could reach €14 million (£12.5m/$16m) - around twice the previous record, paid for striker Sebastien Haller two years ago.
The 6'0" midfielder, who has previously spent time with Borussia Monchengladbach, has made four appearances for the Swiss national side and was thought to be interesting several clubs this summer.
Chelsea to sign £40m Kovacic
£40m Kovacic to make permanent Chelsea move
Chelsea are to consolidate their squad with the permanent signing of on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.
The Croatian played 51 times last season but the size of the fee - £40.3 million ($51m/€45m) - may surprise some Blues fans.
However with a transfer ban in place, their options have been severely limited.
Read the full story on Goal here!
Norwich interested in Fahrmann
Norwich City are considering preparing for life in the Premier League with the addition of German goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, say Sky in Germany.
Fahrmann, 30, is greatly experienced having made over 300 club appearances throughout his career, though the likes of Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have prevented him from winning any senior international caps.
With Champions League experience to his name, he would represent an upgrade on last season's first-choice goalkeeper Tim Krul.
Bayern want four more players next month
Bayern Munich manager wants four new players through the door, according to kicker - with President Uli Hoeness saying he wants the club's business to be done by the end of July.
With Jerome Boateng and Renato Sanches expected to leave the club, Kovac is hoping to start the new Bundesliga season with a tight squad of 19 players.
Their pursuit of Manchester City's Leroy Sane appears to be fizzling out, with Ousmane Dembele reportedly sounded out as a backup option.
Liverpool youngster Camacho agrees terms with Sporting
Highly rated Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho has agreed personal terms with Sporting ahead of a £10 million ($12m) move, says Football Insider.
The 19-year-old wants to leave Merseyside this summer in order to get regular game time elsewhere.
There was reportedly interest in him from clubs in England, Germany and France, but he is now ready to move back to his homeland.
Celtic confirm David Turnbull transfer has fallen through
Celtic have confirmed David Turnbull's transfer from Motherwell has fallen through after a knee injury that requires surgery was flagged up during his medical.
A statement from the club read: "It is unfortunate that we were not able to proceed with the transfer of David to Celtic, having agreed a significant fee with Motherwell and reaching agreement with the player.
"It is regrettable that David will be out of action for a considerable length of time and, clearly, these circumstances are totally outwith the club's control. We did everything we could to find a solution."
Rangers sign Joe Aribo from Charlton
🆕 #RangersFC are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) from English Championship side Charlton Athletic, subject to international clearance.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 27, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/yB1poZhL7u | #AriboAnnounced pic.twitter.com/nsvX9TOatQ
Diaz wants to stay at Real Madrid
Mariano Diaz is adamant he wants to stay at Real Madrid despite Zinedine Zidane telling him the club will listen to transfer offers, says Don Balon.
The forward was signed from Lyon last year for €25 million (£22m/$28m) but is not in Zidane's plans.
A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in signing the 25-year-old.
Moise Kean would like move to Inter
Moise Kean sees Inter as his home and would like a move to San Siro, his father has said (via Calciomercato)
Rumours have surrounded the talented forward after a breakthrough year at Juventus, and his father says he wants a move to one of The Old Lady's Serie A rivals.
'Arsenal need to break the bank for Zaha'
Arsenal need to sign Wilfried Zaha at all costs, claims former Gunners star Kevin Campbell.
The Crystal Palace winger is said to be out of Arsenal's price range, with his current employers demanding £80 million ($101m).
Unai Emery is keen on Zaha but the north London club are working with a significantly reduced transfer budget after again failing to qualify for the Champions League.
Rooney: Wan-Bissaka must have no fear at Man Utd
Aaron Wan-Bissaka must have no fear as he begins his Manchester United career says Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney.
The right-back is undertaking a medical on Thursday ahead of his £55 million ($70m) move from Crystal Palace.
If the deal goes through, Wan-Bissaka will become the most expensive English player in history.
Read Rooney's full quotes here on Goal!
Almiron responds to Real Madrid rumours
Miguel Almiron insists he knows nothing about rumours linking him to Real Madrid.
The Newcastle forward said he was flattered by the speculation but claimed he is focused on the Magpies and the Copa America.
Almiron is currently preparing to face Brazil in a quarter-final showdown.
'Neymar wants to return, but Barca won't have him'
Neymar wants to return to Barcelona but the Catalan club is not interested in signing him, the Liga side's vice president has revealed.
Jordi Cardoner told reporters on Thursday he was not happy about many aspects of the Brazilian's departure to Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar's position at PSG has come under scrutiny after reports emerged he has fallen out with sections of the Paris dressing room and he received a ban for punching a fan following the side's Coupe de France final loss.
'Fekir needs a new challenge'
Nabil Fekir needs a new challenge, says ex-Lyon boss Bruno Genasio.
The forward came hours away from joining Liverpool last summer only for the deal to fall through at the last minute.
And Genasio, who left Lyon at the end of last season, says the France international was left frustrated by the saga.
Read the full story here on Goal.
Kabak to reject Bayern for Schalke?
19-year-old Stuttgart starlet Ozan Kabak may reject Bayern Munich and Manchester United to join Schalke, according to Bild.
The Turkish centre-back has apparently grown impatient with Bayern, who wanted to clarify the future of Jerome Boateng before making a move for Kabak.
Having made 15 league appearances for Stuttgart as they were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, the youngster favours a move to a club which can offer him immediate first-team football. His release clause is set at €15 million (£13m/$17m).
James may reject Napoli to stay in La Liga
James Rodriguez could turn down his mooted switch to Napoli in order to move to Atletico Madrid, according to Cadena SER.
Napoli's interest in the Colombian has been confirmed by president Aurelio di Laurentiis, but he may be open to a move which would allow him to stay in Madrid.
But any move would be dependent on player sales, with Atletico already set to smash their transfer record to bring in Benfica starlet Joao Felix.
Clarke 'passes Spurs medical'
Tottenham are poised to finally sign a player as Sky Sports report that Leeds winger Jack Clarke has passed his medical.
The 18-year-old is set to join in a deal which could rise to £11.5 million ($14.6m).
Clarke impressed for Marcelo Bielsa's side last season, making 25 appearances and registering two goals and assists each.
Gerrard wants Skrtel reunion at Rangers
Steven Gerrard is continuing to make the most of his Liverpool past and is hoping to lure defender Martin Skrtel to Rangers, according to the Daily Record.
The Slovakian, now 34, was most recently at Fenerbahce but is now a free agent, and Gerrard is hoping to talk him down from his hefty wages at the Turkish club.
Preliminary talks have taken place and apparently gone well, with Skrtel heading to Scotland to formally discuss a contract.
Liverpool sign Van den Berg
Van den Berg joins 'biggest club in the world' Liverpool
Liverpool have confirmed the signing of 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.
The youngster has signed a long-term deal at the club and will officially join at the beginning of July, subject to international clearance.
“It’s just an amazing feeling," he told the club's website. “It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.
“I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that."
Barcelona sign goalkeeper Neto
Barcelona have announced the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Neto in a deal which could rise to €35 million (£31m/$40m).
With fellow keeper Jasper Cillessen going the other way yesterday, Neto will likely join as a backup to the German Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
The 29-year-old has previously played for Fiorentina and Juventus, and has one cap for Brazil to his name.
Milan move to plan B after Torreira chase
AC Milan may be ready to move on from their pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to Tuttosport, with a new name on their midfield shortlist.
With the Gunners digging in their heels and the Uruguayan apparently content in North London, Milan may consider a move for Udinese midfielder Rolando Mandragora instead.
Mandragora, 21, made 35 Serie A appearances last season, scoring three goals. A regular for Italy at under-21 level, he made his single appearance to date for the senior side against France last summer.
Arsenal step up interest in Eray Comert
Arsenal will hold talks with Basel over the signing of defender Eray Comert, according to the Mail.
The 21-year-old centre-back could move to north London for just £7 million ($9m), making him an attractive option for the Gunners.
Unai Emery is keen to reinforce his defensive options this summer, with Kieran Tierney also a top target.
Gerrard & Vieira top Newcastle's wish list
Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira are on Newcastle's shortlist of targets to replace Rafa Benitez, says The Telegraph.
The likes of Mikel Arteta, Eddie Howe, Steve Bruce and Sean Dyche are also reportedly being considered.
Newcastle are keen to bring in a younger manager.
Guardiola backs Barca's pursuit of Neymar & Griezmann
Barcelona's pursuit of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann has been backed by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
The Catalans' legendary former boss has called the two forwards "very good" players who fit the mould of footballer Barca should be signing.
Read everything Guardiola had to say here on Goal!
Arsenal need a lot more than £15m - Lennon
Arsenal will have to offer "a lot more" than £15 million ($19m) to take Kieran Tierney to north London, says Celtic boss Neil Lennon.
The left-back is one of the Gunners' top targets this summer, but their initial bid was rejected.
Arsenal are working with a significantly reduced transfer budget after again failing to qualify for the Champions League.
Man Utd end Maguire interest
Manchester United are no longer pursuing a deal for Harry Maguire due to Leicester City's £100 million ($127m) valuation of the centre-back, says the Mirror.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is an admirer of the England international but Leicester demanded an initial £90m ($114m), plus £10m ($13m) in add-ons.
The Red Devils are not willing to pay that, leaving Manchester City with no opposition in the race to sign Maguire.
Man Utd's Zaha clause takes the winger out of Arsenal's budget
Arsenal have shown an interest in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, and the Ivory Coast international is reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates.
But a 25 per cent sell on clause, inserted by the Red Devils when they sold him back to Palace in 2015, means the Gunners are struggling to meet the Croydon club's valuation, according to the BBC.
Palace want £80 million ($101m) for the 26-year-old and had tried to negotiate an end to Man Utd's sell-on clause during their Aaron Wan-Bissaka talks, but were denied.
Real make Van de Beek approach
Real Madrid have opened talks with Ajax over the potential transfer of Donny van de Beek, claims De Telegraf.
Ajax director Marc Overmars is said to want between €50-60 million (£44.7m/56.7m) for the 22-year-old, and Real are willing to pay it.
The attacking midfielder was a key figure in the side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.
Inter Miami chasing USMNT's Tyler Boyd
Inter Miami is chasing the U.S. national team's newest memeber, Tyler Boyd.
The Athletic reports that the club will try to land the winger ahead of its first season in 2020 and has held off competition from several other MLS sides for his rights in the league.
Inter to make £63m Lukaku offer
Serie A side Inter are set to make a bid for Romelu Lukaku, according to The Guardian.
The report claims the initial offer will be a loan deal, with the Italian club holding an obligation to buy at the end of two years for £60 million ($76m), running the total to £63m for the deal including the loan fees.
Guardiola coy on Rodri links
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels that Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri is a "great player" but refused to be drawn on whether the club will sign him.
The Spain international has been strongly linked with a move to the English title holders in recent weeks.
The 23-year-old only signed for Diego Simeone's side last year and enjoyed a fine first season as Los Rojiblancos came second behind Barcelona in La Liga.
Juventus close to €70m De Ligt move
Juventus are closing on a €70 million (£63m/$80m) transfer for Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt, with a deal possible in the coming hours.
Sources have told Goal that the Serie A champions have received extremely positive signals from both Ajax and De Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, indicating a deal is close.
De Ligt is set to sign a five-year contract with Juventus that will keep him in Turin until 2024.
Atletico Madrid table huge Joao Felix bid
Portuguese side say nothing accepted yet
Benfica have confirmed that a €126 million (£113m/$143m) bid has been made for star forward Joao Felix by Atletico Madrid.
The Spanish side are looking to rebuild after a number of big-name players, including Antoine Griezmann, confirmed they would be leaving the club this summer.
The Portuguese outfit have made clear in a statement released on Wednesday that they are considering the offer, but that nothing had yet been accepted.
Read the full story on GOAL here!
Napoli agree Fabian Ruiz extension
Napoli are believed to have agreed a contract extension with Fabian Ruiz to take the Spaniard through until 2024, says Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 23-year-old made 40 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side last season and has been rewarded with a pay increase.
The move helps Napoli stave off interest from Real Madrid, who were thought to be keen on Fabian's services.
Newcastle face hefty price to secure Dyche
Newcastle would have to pay Burnley an eight-figure sum as compensation if they were to bring Sean Dyche to St James' Park as their new manager, says the Daily Mail.
The Magpies are on the hunt for a replacement for Rafa Benitez after the Spaniard left Tyneside.
Dyche, who still has three years left on his current deal at Turf Moor, is one of several names being floated to take on the job.
Milan chasing Madrid's Hernandez
AC Milan are keen on bringing Real Madrid's Theo Hernandez on loan to San Siro next season, per Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 21-year-old spent 2018-19 on loan at Real Sociedad following his move to Los Blancos the year before.
Milan would take him on a temporary basis with a view to a full-time deal if successful.
Arsenal's Torreira denies Milan rumours
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has denied reports that he is close to joining AC Milan this summer.
The Uruguayan has been linked with a return to Serie A just one year after he left Sampdoria for the Gunners.
The 23-year-old was a key player for Unai Emery's side last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions as they reached the Europa League final.
PSG propose Donnarumma swap deal
Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up attempts to bring Gianluigi Donnarumma to the club from AC Milan, with the Ligue 1 outfit open to swapping Alphonse Areola in return, per Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 20-year-old is a former target of the French champions, who are determined to bring him to Paris.
Negotiations are underway and PSG are thought to be willing to offer Areola in part-exchange for a lower cash fee.
Man City eye Isco as Silva successor
Guardiola keen on Los Blancos man
Pep Guardiola wants Real Madrid star Isco as the replacement for David Silva at Manchester City, according to Marca.
The veteran Spaniard confirmed that 2019-20 would be his final season with the Citizens, prompting the Premier League champions to mull over future options.
Isco has been identified by Guardiola as a prime target, with the former Barcelona manager keen to bring the Los Blancos man to the Etihad Stadium