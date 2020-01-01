Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi and Suarez to link up in Miami

Villarreal in talks to sign Capoue from Watford
Villarreal have opened talks to sign Etienne Capoue from Watford - as The Daily Mail reports.
Unai Emery is eager to bring the 32-year-old to El Madrigal, but the Hornets will hold out for a fee of £4 million for the midfielder.
Capoue, who has two years left to run on his current contract, has already racked up 11 Championship appearances for Watford this season.
Wanderers terminate contracts of three players
Scholarship players Mo Adam, Fabian Monge and Noah Pagden have departed Western Sydney. The players have had their contracts terminated by mutual consent to step away from professional football to focus on family and study. [@wswanderersfc]https://t.co/l5vS4hLSEK— A-League Hub (@AleagueHub) December 28, 2020
Milan chasing Zaha
Serie A leaders AC Milan want Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to help fire them to the first Scudetto title since 2010-11, according to The Sun.
The 28-year-old has eight goals and two assists for the Premier League side this season, and Milan feel his addition in January could spur them on the Serie A championship.
Zaha has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park consistently over the past 18 months with Arsenal one of the reported suitors.
Edouard to leave Celtic but not to Milan in January
Celtic star Odsonne Edouard has been told he can leave the club before his contract expires but not join Milan in January, reports the Daily Record.
The French striker was informed by Celtic they will cash in on him prior to his deal running out in the summer of 2022 but they will not let him leave in January with their hopes of winning 10 Scottish titles in a row hanging by the balance.
Edouard has scored 10 goals and snared four assists for the Hoops in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.
Sirino absent from Mamelodi Sundowns training as transfer rumours persist
Mamelodi Sundowns returned to training ahead of Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash against Orlando Pirates, but attacker Gaston Sirino reportedly snubbed Monday’s workout.
'You never know' - West Ham's Noble unsure of Rice future amid Chelsea and Man Utd rumours
Mark Noble says that he hopes Declan Rice will remain with West Ham for the foreseeable future, although the veteran midfielder admitted "you never know" what can happen as big clubs swirl.
Roma interested in Frimpong but need Celtic to lower price
AS Roma are considering a bid for Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong but need the Scottish club to lower their asking price.
The Serie A club are keen on the 20-year-old right back but want to pay less than Celtic's €15 million (£13.7m) valuation, Gazetta dello Sport says, as reported by Glasgow Live.
Former Man City youth player Frimpong has made 27 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions this season.
Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 10 matches
Sheffield Wednesday have terminated the contract of manager Tony Pulis with immediate effect #swfc— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 28, 2020
Former Victory midfielder Mahazi retires from football
Ex-Melbourne Victory playmaker Rashid Mahazi has confirmed his retirement from football via Instagram.
The 28-year-old started his senior career at Victory and enjoyed stints at Western Sydney Wanderers and most recently Incheon United.
Mahazi was a part of the Victory team that won the A-League double in 2014-15 and lifted the FFA Cup in 2015.
Messi and Suarez to join Inter Miami after 2022
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez plan to play together at MLS club Inter Miami but not until 2022, according to Catalunya Radio.
Barcelona star Messi is contracted at Camp Nou until the end of the current season, while Atletico's Suarez has a deal in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2022.