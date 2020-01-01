Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nagelsmann on Man City's radar

The Croatian star's future is up in the air

midfielder Luka Modric has ruled out a return to and cast doubt on whether he'll re-sign at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm too old to go back to Spurs! I still have this year at Real Madrid and then we'll see what happens," Modric told FourFourTwo via Mundo Deportivo.

"I feel good and I want to continue playing football for a few more years. Where? We'll see. To be honest, I haven't really thought about it much. I am focused on Madrid and the things we can achieve this season. That is my only goal."