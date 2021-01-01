Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Laporte pushing to leave Manchester City

Southampton and West Ham have identified Nice defender Flavius Daniliuc as a transfer target - according to The Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old is contracted to remain with the French club until 2024, but they are open to letting him leave on a permanent or loan deal this summer.

Southampton and West Ham are both considering a swoop for Daniliuc, who made 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice last season, scoring once.