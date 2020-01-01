Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool still keen on €55m Werner

The German striker could be Premier-League bound

After star Timo Werner admitted he was proud to be linked with a possible move to Anfield, themselves seemingly remain intent on bringing him to .

Speaking on beIN Sports, former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft claims the Reds are still keen to sign Werner.

“ turned him down because they’ve got [Robert] Lewandowski. But I feel that Klopp and him could be a good combination. We know he’s got a clause of €55 million ($59m), and in this market that is quite cheap," he said.

“So no Liverpool haven’t pulled out.”