Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Bale from Real Madrid

Man Utd to move for Chilwell as City drop interest
Manchester United are set to launch a bid for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell in the summer, reports Metro.
Though Brandon Williams has emerged as an option for United this season, the club feel he is still not ready to be an every-game starter at left-back.
Man City have also been chasing Chilwell but are unwilling to meet Leicester's asking price, which will be at least £50 million ($65m).
Man Utd make Southgate a top candidate to replace Solskjaer
The England boss could take over after Euro 2020
Gareth Southgate is among the leading candidates to take over at Manchester United should they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, The Daily Mail claims.
Pressure is building on United boss Solskjaer amid the club’s inconsistency this season.
Ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, but United are also considering handing the job to Southgate after his Euro 2020 campaign with England.
Tottenham in talks to sign Bale from Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho is hoping to land the former Spurs star this month
Tottenham have opened talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this month, Daily Express claims.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is eager to keep strengthening his squad before the January transfer window closes and the club have made Bale their top target.
The two sides are already in talks over a permanent move, but the Wales international’s £650,000-per-week wages will be a problem for the Premier League club.
Roma close to signing Perez from Barca in €13m deal
Barcelona youngster Carles Perez is close to joining Roma after the two sides reached a €13 million (£11m/$14m) agreement, according to Sky Sports.
The Serie A side will take the 21-year-old winger on loan with an obligation to buy him outright at the end of the season.
Monaco close to €20m Tchouameni signing
Spurs and Aston Villa scared off by Mitrovic price tag
Tottenham and Aston Villa have withdrawn their interest in Aleksandar Mitrovic because of Fulham’s £40 million ($52m) asking price.
The Daily Star reports the Premier League sides hoped to land the striker this month, but have been turned off by his price tag.
Mitrovic has 18 goals in 26 games in the Championship this season.