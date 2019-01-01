Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zaha asks Palace to sanction Arsenal move

Freiburg bid for Rapids teen Bassett
Bundesliga side SC Freiburg has made a summer transfer bid for Colorado Rapids teenager Cole Bassett, sources have confirmed to Goal.
The 17-year-old central midfielder has enjoyed a breakout season, starting nine matches for the Rapids in 2019, registering a goal and two assists.
Any transfer of Bassett to Freiburg would have to wait until July 28 — when Bassett turns 18 — to be finalized.
Kruse agrees Fenerbahce switch
Former Germany international Max Kruse has joined Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce on a three-year deal, the club has confirmed.
The 31-year-old leaves Werder Bremen after deciding against a contract extension.
He scored 32 goals in 84 Bundesliga appearances in his second spell with the club after returning in 2016.
Ex-Reds man Babel signs for Galatasaray
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave
Tomas Kalas is set to end his nine-year stay at Chelsea to join Bristol City on a permanent basis after the Championship club agreed a fee with the Blues for the defender.
The Robins were impressed with Kalas’ loan spell last season and are willing to make him the club's best-paid player as they hope to make a push for promotion to the Premier League next season.
Brisbane sign Bury's O'Shea
Former Italy international Aquilani retires
Alberto Aquilani, who played for Italy as well as clubs including Roma, Liverpool, Juventus and Fiorentina, has retired.
The 34-year-old midfielder is hanging up his boots after leaving Las Palmas at the end of the 2017-18 season.
Aquilani, who flopped in an ill-fated Premier League spell at Anfield, played 38 times for Italy and will not seek another club after a year out of the game.
Atletico strike deal for Renan Lodi
Falcao wants move to Beckham MLS franchise
Wenger to Nice?
Contact has been made between Arsene Wenger and Nice over a possible role for the ex-Arsenal manager, reports Get French Football News.
Wenger has been out of football since 2018, when he stepped down from the Emirates Stadium after more than 20 years at the Gunners helm.
James Justin joins Leicester City
Wan-Bissaka's Man Utd number revealed
Aaron Wan-Bissaka will wear the No. 29 jersey when his move to Manchester United becomes official, according to the Mirror
The England Under-21 international is on the verge of completing a £50 million ($63m) transfer from Crystal Palace.
Ex-Man Utd skipper Valencia signs for Quito
Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has returned to his home nation of Ecuador with Liga de Quito, who announced the winger's arrival on Friday.
Valencia, 33, was released on a free transfer by the Red Devils at the start of the summer transfer window.
He subsequently left for Brazil, where he represented Ecuador at the 2019 Copa America.
Wolves land PSG youngster Nya
Chelsea reject latest Hudson-Odoi bid
Chelsea have turned down Bayern Munich's latest offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi, their fourth in all, per Sky Sports.
The Bavarian giants tabled a bid of £22.5m ($28.6m) for the England winger, only for the Blues to rebuff them once more.
Hudson-Odoi is still no closer to sealing a longer-term deal at Stamford Bridge either.
Gomes pens Watford extension
Bale prepares for Madrid pre-season
Welshman set to stay at Bernabeu
Gareth Bale looks set to remain a Real Madrid player despite the club's desire to offload him as the Welshman prepares for pre-season.
The veteran striker has previously indicated a desire to remain at Santiago Bernabeu, despite speculation that bothcoach Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez want him gone.
With no club willing to meet his wage packet elsewhere, Bale looks set to be a member of the squad that travels to Montreal ahead of games in the USA.
Ajax, Madrid butt heads on Van de Beek price
Ajax have set a €65m (£58m/$74m) price tag for Donny van de Beek, one that Real Madrid are unwilling to meet, per Marca.
The Dutchman is considered a target for the La Liga outfit and the player himself is keen on a move to Santiago Bernabeu.
But Los Blancos will not match the figure set by the Eredivisie champions, leaving any deal at an impasse.
Leeds' Grot joins Vitesse on loan
‘Liverpool don’t need £100m signings’
Liverpool have no need to go and sign a player for £100 million ($127m) this summer, according to former winger John Barnes.
The Reds have sanctioned record-breaking moves for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in recent years, with the club's new purchases helping to drive them to a Champions League title earlier this month.
But ex-Anfield man Barnes feels that Jurgen Klopp needs to only make minor tweaks in the transfer window.
Arsenal plan contract talks with Torreira
Rather than look to move Lucas Torreira on, Calciomercato claims Arsenal are planning to hold contract talks with the midfielder.
The Uruguay international, who is already tied to terms through to 2023, has been heavily linked with a switch to Serie A side AC Milan.
Man Utd step up Fernandes pursuit
Manchester United are preparing to step up their efforts to land Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, reports ESPN.
With a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka close, the Red Devuls are set to shift their focus to midfield reinforcements.
Ceballos planning Real Madrid stay
Tottenham's rumoured pursuit of Dani Ceballos has become trickier with the Real Madrid midfielder declaring he does not want to be sold.
Ceballos, 22, has been mentioned as a potential makeweight in a deal that could send Christian Eriksen the other way.
'Arsenal's interest in Tierney is to be expected'
Kieran Tierney is “phenomenal”, says Celtic team-mate Scott Brown, with interest from the likes of Arsenal coming as no surprise.
The Bhoys skipper has told Sky Sports: "You are always going to get bids. You are always going to get speculation and you are always going to get teams wanting to poach your better younger players."
Villa taking a look at Targett
Aston Villa are plotting an approach for Southampton left-back Matt Targett, claims the Express and Star.
The 23-year-old is said to be valued by his current club at around the £8 million ($10m) mark.
Ajax demanding €75m for De Ligt
Juventus are yet to reach an agreement for Matthijs de Ligt, with Sky Sports claiming that Ajax are holding out for €75 million (£67m/$85m).
The Bianconeri had been hoping to have a deal over the line by now for the much sought-after defender, with a five-year contract in place, but no fee has been settled on.
No offers on the table for Ozil
Arsenal have yet to receive any offers for Mesut Ozil, according to the Daily Mail.
The Gunners are open to the idea of parting with the World Cup winner, freeing up space in their squad and wage structure, but the World Cup winner has attracted no interest.
New club for Embolo
‘Of course Neymar can return to Barcelona’
Neymar would be welcome back at Barcelona, claims former Camp Nou team-mate Pedro, with the Brazilian having cemented a standing as “one of the best in the world”.
The former Blaugrana star has said: “Neymar, he's a great player, one of the best in the world. He has shown that at Barca and PSG and I think everyone would see his return positively.”
Arsenal sees second Tierney bid rebuffed
Arsenal have failed with a second bid for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to Football Scotland.
The Gunners are said to have increased their offer to £17.5 million ($22m), but that deal includes a number of potential add-ons that the Bhoys are refusing to accept.
City struggling to strike Cancelo deal
Manchester City are struggling to get a deal tied up for Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, reports Calciomercato.
The Bianconeri are not keen on the €40 million (£36m/$46m) plus Danilo offer that the Premier League champions currently have on the table.
Real Madrid cool interest in Neymar
Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Neymar due to various factors including the implications that a move for the Brazilian would have on their goal to one day land his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.
Sources close to events at the Santiago Bernabeu suggest that the Brazilinternational is now not a top target for the Blancos despite there having been initial enthusiasm to rival Barcelona for a deal.
Zaha asks Palace to sanction Arsenal move
Zaha asks Palace to sanction Arsenal move
Wilfried Zaha has pleaded with Crystal Palace to grant him a move to Arsenal, claims the Daily Mail.
The Ivory Coast international winger has been heavily linked with the Gunners of late and is desperate to link up with the club that he supported as a boy.
O'Neill leaves Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Martin O'Neill just five months after he was appointed, as reported by the BBC.
O'Neill's number two Roy Keane left the club last week to seek a manager's job of his own.
The pair led Forest to a ninth-place finish in the Championship last season.
Celtic sign Jullien
Celtic have signed French defender Christopher Jullien, who has joined the Hoops on a four-year deal from Toulouse, the club have announced.
The central defender moves to the Scottish champions after three years with the Ligue 1 side, where he made over 100 appearances and scored eight goals.
Villa after Saints' Targett
Aston Villa are in talks to sign Southampton left back Matt Targett, as reported by the Express and Star.
Targett would provide competition for Wales international Neil Taylor, who is currently the only senior left-back in Villa’s squad as they prepare for their return to the Premier League after a three-year absence.
PSV sign Bruma
RB Leipzig winger Armindo Tué Na Bangna has signed a five-year contract with PSV, the club have announced.
The 24-year-old, who goes by the name Bruma, has played seven times for Portugal and played for the Bundesliga team in last year's Champions League.
PSV technical manager John de Jong said: "Bruma makes our selection a little more complete. He is a player with a good individual skill. The way he plays will certainly appeal to our fans."
‘Mature Zaha ready for another big move’
Wilfried Zaha is more “mature” than he was when signing for Manchester Unitedand is ready for another big move, Crystal Palace legend Nigel Martyn has said of a man being heavily linked with Arsenal.
The former Eagles goalkeeper has told VoucherCodes.co.uk: “Zaha, if he goes, it’ll be to a big club. He tried that when he was younger, but he’s more mature now so possibly he is ready for that move now.”
Arsenal launch €25m bid for Saliba
Arsenal launch €25m bid for Saliba
Arsenal have made a €25 million (£22.5m/$28.5m) bid to sign Saint-Etiennedefender William Saliba although they are set to face competition from their north London rivals Tottenham for the 18-year-old.
According to sources close to the player, the Gunners have opened discussions with ASSE and put their first offer on the table, although no agreement has yet been reached.
Man Utd to step up hunt for Longstaff
Manchester United will firm up their interest in Sean Longstaff once Newcastle have a new manager in place, reports iNews.
The 21-year-old midfielder is another of the promising stars that the Red Devils are hoping to take to Old Trafford this summer.
‘Maguire to Man City would be like Van Dijk to Liverpool’
Harry Maguire’s proposed move to Manchester City “could be like Virgil van Dijk’s to Liverpool”, claims former Leicester team-mate Vicente Iborra.
A big-money switch to the Premier League champions continues to be mooted for the England international defender.
Butland being priced out of move
Premier League suitors of Jack Butland are being put off by Stoke's £30 million ($38m) asking price, claims the Mirror.
Aston Villa and Bournemouth have been linked with the England international, but are preparing to turn their attention elsewhere.
Roma loan option for Higuain
Gonzalo Higuain may be offered a route out of Juventus by Roma, claims Corriere dello Sport.
The Argentine striker, who finished the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Chelsea, is expected to be on the move again this summer and could head for the Italian capital on a season-long agreement.
Sevilla set to land PSV's De Jong
Sevilla are in advanced negotiations to sign PSV striker Luuk De Jong this summer, according to De Telegraaf.
The 28-year-old netted 32 goals for the Dutch club last season and now looks set to be part of a renovation of Sevilla’s attacking ranks, with Israeli striker Munas Dabbur already signed from RB Leipzig
Sevilla targeting Ajax's Ziyech
Sevilla have made Ajax's Hakim Ziyech their top transfer target for the summer, as reported by Telegraaf.
The 26-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, could fetch as much as €30million if the deal goes ahead.
The Moroccan scored his team's second goal in their dramatic Champions League semi-final defeat to Tottenham in May.
Chelsea pair seeking a move
Chelsea pair Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta will seek to leave Stamford Bridge before the start of next season, as reported in the Star.
Zappacosta was brought in by Antonio Conte but struggled to break into the first team, first behind Victor Moses and then Cesar Azpilicueta, and has been tentatively linked with a return to Serie A.
Alonso has been a regular for Chelsea since signing back in 2016.
Both players will be forced to hold off on making a final decision until Frank Lampard officially takes over the manager's job.
Celtic in for McNair
Celtic are set to launch a £5m bid for Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair, as reported by the Daily Record.
The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester United, and is also wanted by Premier League new boys Sheffield United after impressing for Northern Ireland in their recent Euro 2020 qualifiers.
McNair can play in defence or midfield, and his versatility is thought to be the big draw for Celtic..
Real's Odegaard set for loan move
Real Madrid's Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard is set to head out on loan for another two seasons, as reported by AS.
The 21-year-old is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen and Real Sociedad having spent a successful spell last season on loan at Vitesse in the Netherlands.
Any move would be his third loan deal since he joined Real Madrid as a 15-year-old in 2014.
Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay said last week: "We've been talking to him for three months."
Everton starlet set to leave
German striker Bassala Sambou has turned down the offer of a new contract with Everton and is likely to move to the Bundesliga, as reported in the Liverpool Echo.
The 21-year-old wants to play regular first-team football and does not see his future with the Toffees.
The Premier League 2 title winner is now set to make a decision on his next move with clubs in Germany and the Netherlands having registered an interest.
Man Utd keen for £85m double swoop on English duo
Fresh from sealing the £55 million ($70m) deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United are keen to continue their summer spending spree with the signings of James Maddison and Sean Longstaff.
According to The Times, central midfielder Longstaff is on United's wishlist after impressing in his nine Premier League appearances, with Newcastle United valuing the 21-year-old at £25m ($32m).
Maddison, who has also been linked with Tottenham, has caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a debut top-flight campaign with Leicester City that saw him score seven goals and get seven assists.
The 22-year-old will likely cost the Red Devils £60m ($76m) with the English playmaker on the brink of a international debut having been included in the Three Lions' squad for matches last October against Croatia and Spain.
Rising Gunners star considering quitting the club
Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik is weighing up his future at the Emirates with coach Unai Emery interested in purchasing another central defender.
With Saint-Etienne centre-half William Saliba linked with a move to North London, The Sun says Bielik might look to leave the club in search of first team football.
The 21-year-old, who starred for Poland at the recent European Under-21 Championship, has been the source of interest from clubs in England, Germany, Italy, Holland and Belgium.
Arsenal could also look to shift Bielik out on loan to a Championship club after his successful spell with League One side Charlton last season.
Ceballos wants Real return if moved on by Zidane
Dani Ceballos only wants to leave Real Madrid in the short-term as he comes to terms with being unwanted by coach Zinedine Zidane.
Marca says the 22-year-old midfielder understands he has to depart the Bernabeu but he would prefer it to be on loan or a move with a buy-back clause inserted.
Inter, AC Milan, Napoli, Arsenal and Sevilla are all interested in the Spain international, with Madrid believed to have slapped a €50 million (£45m/$34m) price tag on his head.
Leeds-target Luongo has 'opportunity to push on', says QPR
Australian international Massimo Luongo will be allowed to leave Queens Park Rangers amid interest from Championship clubs Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, according to The World Game.
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand admitted the 26-year-old midfielder could advance his career elsewhere after spending the last four seasons at Loftus Road.
"He’s relatively young and has the opportunity to push on," Ferdinand said..
"He has a year left with us but if he does go this (northern) summer he might be able to kick on a little bit more (elsewhere)."
Luongo, who won the 2015 Asian Cup MVP, has 43 caps for the Socceroos, scoring six goals.
Wesley to Villa deal is ‘settled’
Aston Villa’s record-breaking signing of Wesley Moraes will be completed on July 1, according to Birmingham Live.
The outlet claims the deal is ‘settled and signed’ and will be officially confirmed next week.
It was announced earlier this month that Villa had agreed a fee for Moraes, but in the intervening two weeks there has been no announcement from the club, with Birmingham Live putting this down to visa issues.
Tottenham to announce Clarke next week
Football Insider claims Tottenham will announce the signing of Leeds United midfielder Jack Clarke next Monday.
The deal is being held up due to paperwork, but an £18 million ($23m) transfer is expected to be completed at the beginning of next week.
Inter chasing Dzeko and Lukaku
Former Inter defender Marco Materazzi has claimed Antonio Conte wants to bring Roma’s Eden Dzeko and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku to San Siro this summer.
“The club is ambitious and want to sign three-four important players,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“Conte demands Dzeko and Lukaku and he is right because he is also very ambitious and he knows how to do his job.
"For sure he wants to beat Juventus. [Mauro] Icardi? I don't know what happened so it's better if I remain silent,” he added.
Fernandes will be difficult to keep, admits Sporting head coach
Sporting Lisbon head coach Marcel Keizer has admitted it will ‘difficult to keep’ star man Bruno Fernandes.
The Portuguese midfielder is reportedly a target for Manchester United and Liverpool this summer after an exception season for Sporting in 2018/19.
Speaking to Record, Marcel Keizer admitted: “It’s going to be difficult to keep him. He's on vacation, we'll see what happens.”
Zidane planning one more summer signing
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is planning to add just one more summer signing after a busy summer of incomings at the Bernabeu.
Mundo Deportivo report that Los Blancos are targeting a centre-midfielder and have outlined Paul Pogba as their number one target.
Should Real fail in their pursuit of of the Manchester United man, they plan to make a move for Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek or Tanguy Ndombele.