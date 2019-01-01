Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona interested in Manchester United starlet Gomes

Emiliano Martinez has revealed how former manager Arsene Wenger convinced him to remain at this season, according to the club's official website.

The goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan with Championship side Reading and impressed at the Madjeski Stadium.

He considered leaving Arsenal in the summer in search of regular, first-team football, but has revealed that Wenger's insistence that he could become the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper convinced him to stay and compete with Bernd Leno following Petr Cech's retirement and David Ospina's sale to .