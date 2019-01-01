Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is refusing to lower his £350,000-a-week wage demands as talks stall over a new deal, according to the Mirror.

The Spanish stopper is happy to commit his long-term to the Old Trafford club - but only on wages that would make him United's second-highest earner behind Alexis Sanchez.

The Red Devils are reluctant to meet De Gea's demands but are confident a compromise can be reached.