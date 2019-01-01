Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton, Arsenal chasing Juventus forward Kean

Everton, Arsenal chasing Juve's Kean
The Serie A champions are looking for a sale with a right to first refusal
Juventus are looking at a possible sale of teenage striker Moise Kean, with Everton and Arsenal interested, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
The Serie A champions are looking for a fee upwards of €30 million (£27m/$34m) for Kean with a right of first refusal for a future sale.
Everton want Kean, as do Arsenal, while Barcelona were looking to buy the striker and then loan him to Sevilla.
Rose will not be forced out from Spurs
Tottenham will not force Danny Rose out despite leaving him off their pre-season tour squad in hopes of the full-back finding a new club, reports the Telegraph.
Spurs value Rose at around £20 million ($25m), but none of the other major Premier League clubs have made a bid for the defender.
Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Rose, but while he is open to leaving England if the right offer comes along, Rose is content to remain at the club if no attractive situation arises.
Spurs offer to more than double Eriksen's wages
Tottenham are attempting to get Christian Eriksen to agree a new deal by offering more than double his current wages, according to the Daily Mail.
Eriksen earns about £80,000 a week, with Spurs first offering to go to around £160,000 per week and are now discussing £200,000, more than doubling his £4 million salary.
But with one year left on his deal, Eriksen is claiming money won't play a factor as reports of interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona loom.
Crystal Palace bid £8m for McCarthy
Crystal Palace have made a bid of £8 million ($10m) for Everton midfielder James McCarthy, according to Sky Sports.
McCarthy has one year left on his contract, and has made one appearance for the club since suffering a broken leg in 2018.
West Brom had been interested in bringing McCarthy in on loan in January, but the clubs were unable to reach an agreement.
Roma focused on Suso
Roma are looking at Milan attacker Suso, but the San Siro club want near his €40 million (£36m/$45m) release clause, reports Gianlucadimarzio.com.
New Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has requested Suso but Milan have asked for Niccolo Zaniolo in return and the capital club don't want to sell the 20-year-old.
Cengiz Under might interest Milan as could Patrik Schick, though the forward has interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.