Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ancelotti wants Man Utd defender Dalot at Real Madrid

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Diogo Dalot AC Milan 2020-21
Getty Images

Roma join Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona in Pedraza race

2021-07-19T00:00:04Z

Roma are the latest team to show interest in Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza.

Calciomercato.it reports the Serie A side have the 25-year-old on their list of targets, while AC Milan, Chelsea and Barcelona are also in the frame.

Bayern enquire about Barcelona right-back Dest

2021-07-18T22:41:22Z

Bayern Munich have approached Barcelona to ask their asking price for a defender believed to be Sergino Dest.

Mundo Deportivo claims the German side are in the market for a right-back and have their eye on a Barcelona player.

While Sergi Roberto or Emerson Royal could be their target, the Bundesliga champions were previously linked to USA international Dest and is the most likely option they are after.

Gameiro signs two-year Strasbourg deal

2021-07-18T22:33:52Z

Kevin Gameiro has returned to Strasbourg.

The striker has signed a two-year deal with the club where he started his professional career.

Ennis to leave Liverpool for Man Utd or Chelsea

2021-07-18T22:31:50Z

Liverpool youngster Ethan Ennis is on the verge of leaving the club after rejecting a contract offer.

Liverpool Echo reports the 16-year-old will join either Chelsea or Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils the most likely destination.

Brighton ready bid for Celtic star Edouard

2021-07-18T22:30:14Z

Brighton are preparing a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, says Daily Express.

The Premier League side are bolstered by their £50 million sale of Ben White to Arsenal and expect to land the attacker.

Ancelotti wants Man Utd defender Dalot at Real Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)

2021-07-18T22:28:36Z

The full-back spent last season on loan at AC Milan and the Italian coach is an admirer

Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Diogo Dalot to Real Madrid from Manchester United.

Mundo Deportivo says the coach was interested in signing the full-back when he was in charge of Everton and is still monitoring him.