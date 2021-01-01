Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla demand €70 million for Kounde

Burnley have opened talks with Swansea over a deal for full-back Connor Roberts, according to Wales Online.

Roberts was one of the Swans' standout players in the Championship last season but has not featured so far this campaign after suffering a groin injury playing for Wales at Euro 2020 that required surgery, though he has since resumed training.

Should the deal go through the 25-year-old would become the second full-back to join the Clarets in a matter of days after Maxwel Cornet joined from Lyon.