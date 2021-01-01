Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Saul representatives to fly to England to arrange Man Utd or Liverpool move

Varane set to arrive in Manchester

2021-07-31T19:45:39Z

Icardi claims he's staying at PSG after Ronaldo swap deal rumour

2021-07-31T19:15:57Z

Mauro Icardi has reaffirmed his commitment to Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours that he could be bound for Juventus in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. 

A report in L'Equipe suggested that PSG would be keen to add the record-breaking striker to their ranks after three years in Italy. 

But Icardi has no interest in forming part of that or any other transfer as he is happy in the French capital. 

Fonseca in talks over Atlanta job

2021-07-31T18:45:21Z

Paulo Fonseca is in advanced negotiations with Atlanta United to become the MLS club's new coach, reports the Athletic

The Portuguese boss was previously close to taking over at Tottenham this summer before talks fell through. 

Boadu agrees terms with Monaco

2021-07-31T18:00:06Z

Man Utd to offer Shaw new deal

2021-07-31T17:30:59Z

Manchester United are set to offer a new contract to Luke Shaw, reports the Daily Mail

The defender enjoyed a welcome return to form in 2020-21 and was a key part of the England team that reached the Euro 2020 final this summer.

Orlando City up offer for Colon youngster Farias

2021-07-31T17:00:43Z

Man Utd & Liverpool in frame as Saul's agents fly to UK (Daily Mirror)

2021-07-31T16:30:43Z

Atletico Madrid star could be moving to Premier League

Saul Niguez's representatives are flying to the UK in an attempt to secure a move to either Manchester United or Liverpool, reports the Mirror

The Red Devils are apparently in pole position to land the 26-year-old, who has been given permission to discuss a switch away from the Liga champions.

Aston Villa reach £30m agreement to sign Bailey from Leverkusen

2021-07-31T16:15:08Z

Aston Villa are set to sign exciting winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen after reaching a reported £30 million (€35m) agreement over a transfer with the German side.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted for some time for the 23-year-old, who has spent the last four-and-a-half years in the Bundesliga.

That move now appears to be on the verge of being completed, with only a medical needed before the deal is made official.

Millonarios' Arango set for LAFC

2021-07-31T15:45:37Z

Mama Balde joins Troyes on four-year deal from Dijon

2021-07-31T15:00:38Z

Man Utd not interested in Boateng

2021-07-31T14:30:05Z

West Ham ready big Zouma bid

2021-07-31T13:30:39Z

West Ham hope to beat Tottenham and Crystal Palace to the signing of Kurt Zouma, according to Telefoot.

Chelsea are in talks with the three teams over a deal for the centre-back and the Hammers are ready to make a big bid to ensure they get him.

Arsenal make Lautaro Martinez enquiry (The Athletic)

2021-07-31T12:57:09Z

Tottenham also eyeing Argentina star as Harry Kane replacement

Arsenal have reached out to Inter to discuss a possible move for Lautaro Martinez, says The Athletic.

The Gunners are interested in signing the Argentina international but a transfer would depend on them selling other players, with Alexandre Lacazette possibly being sacrificed.

Tottenham are also interested in the forward as they believe he could replace Harry Kane if the England star leaves this summer.

Hart to accept pay cut for Celtic move

2021-07-31T12:30:53Z

Joe Hart is willing to accept a lower salary in order to join Celtic.

The Scottish side are the favourites to land the goalkeeper and Football Insider says he will take a pay cut to ensure the deal goes through.

Lovato joins Atalanta from Hellas Verona

2021-07-31T12:01:16Z

Chelsea to battle Dortmund and Leverkusen for Gourna-Douath

2021-07-31T11:30:46Z

Chelsea are tracking Saint-Etienne midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath, RMC Sport reports.

The 17-year-old is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, too, but he would rather stay to have one mroe season in Ligue 1.

James Rodriguez rules out Real Madrid return

2021-07-31T11:01:35Z

James Rodriguez has ruled out ever returning to Real Madrid.

Rodriguez left the Spanish capital last summer to join Everton, but rumours of a possible return began circulating when coach Carlo Ancelotti left the Toffees to take up a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But the 30-year-old says he is not interested in going back to Madrid.

Bobic confirms Netz move to Gladbach

2021-07-31T10:30:57Z

Hertha Berlin director Fredi Bobic has confirmed Luca Netz will leave for to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The left-back will be the most expensive transfer of an 18-year-old from one Bundesliga club to another when he moves in the €4 million deal.

“We made him a very decent offer and tried everything to get him a new contract. But as a club we cannot justify everything. There are limits," Bobic told Berliner Kurier.

Sheffield United join Watford in McGrath race

2021-07-31T10:00:02Z

Sheffield United are considering a move for St Mirren star Jamie McGrath, according to The Irish Mirror.

The Ireland international is set to leave the Premiership this summer, with Watford already interested.

But the Blades hope to beat them to the signing, though St Mirren say they will only accept a big offer.

Bruce contract does not expire next year

2021-07-31T09:30:59Z

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says his contract does not run out next summer.

The Magpies boss signed a deal for an initial three years in 2019 but he has told reporters that he has tied to the club for longer.

Leeds confirm Klaesson signing

2021-07-31T09:06:39Z

Aston Villa to accept Man City's £100m Grealish bid (Sky Sports)

2021-07-31T08:36:13Z

Midfielder set to become Premier League's most expensive transfer

Aston Villa will accept a £100 million ($139m) bid from Manchester City for Jack Grealish,, Sky Sports says.

City made the offer on Friday and while Villa are yet to give a response, they are set to give the England midfielder the nod to make the move.

Benfica beat West Ham to Yaremchuk

2021-07-31T08:00:17Z

Roman Yaremchuk is set to join Benfica, according to A Bola.

The 25-year-old was linked to West Ham but has travelled to Portugal to complete a move from Gent.

Spurs move for Romero breaks down

2021-07-31T07:30:35Z

Tottenham's hopes of signing Cristian Romero may have come to an end.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims the latest talks with Atalanta did not go well and the move could be off, but Romero is determined to join the Premier League club and is pushing the Serie A side to get the deal wrapped up.

Griezmann and Coutinho to stay at Barcelona

2021-07-31T06:58:01Z

Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho's futures have come under a lot of speculation this summer.

Griezmann had recently been linked with a move back to Atletico Madrid, while the Catalan side were said to be eager to offload the Brazil international.

But AS reports that both players will still be at Barca next season as Ronald Koeman says they will both play a part for his side.

Arsenal and Everton target Hoppe

2021-07-31T06:35:00Z

Gremio complete double deal with Sassuolo

2021-07-31T00:30:00Z

Gremio have finalised the transfers of midfielder Matheus Henrique and defender Ruan to Sassuolo, Goal can report.

Matheus Henrique will join the Italian club right away, while Ruan won't arrive until January.

Barca dealings at a standstill

2021-07-30T23:30:00Z

Liverpool unable to meet Neuhaus price tag

2021-07-30T22:35:00Z

Liverpool are still keen on bringing in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus but are unable to meet the €40 million ($47m/£34m) price tag, writes Sport1.

Neuhaus, 24, has reportedly been informed of the interest from Liverpool but will not force his way out of the Bundesliga.

Gerrard hints Rangers are done with transfers

2021-07-30T22:25:00Z

Steven Gerrard has suggested that summer business may be over for Rangers.

"The squad is really strong as it stands," Gerrard said (via BBC). "If there's not a need to add to it, I won't do it, but it's something we'll consider in the coming weeks and see how we start the season and the qualifiers."

Arsenal reverse course on Xhaka (The Athletic)

2021-07-30T22:00:00Z

The Gunners are now strongly considering a new contract offer for the midfielder

Arsenal have reversed course on Granit Xhaka and could now propose a contract extension for the midfielder despite an offer from Roma on the table, reports The Athletic.

Xhaka had been widely assumed to be exiting the club this summer amid a perceived downturn under Mikel Arteta in 2020-21, but his strong effort at Euro 2020 seems to have been a turning point in the Gunners' thinking, as they've now come to regard him as important piece for the approaching season.