Rennes' technical director said they are prepared to reject bids of up to €80 million

sporting director Florian Maurice says they will look to reject any bids that come in for in-demand wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old is a reported target for , but Maurice told RMC Sport: "For me it is clear, this player must be part of the project for the coming season. We want to continue with this player.

"It is important for him that he continues with Stade Rennais. He's a very good boy, a great player. These are discussions we will have together. For our part, we have no intention of letting him go."

Maurice warned that even if Real offered €80 million (£72.5m/$90m), "there is no discussion for Camavinga".