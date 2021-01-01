Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea open to signing Icardi

Borussia Dortmund head of first team football Sebastian Kehl says there is no release clause in Jude Bellingham's contract and he will remain at the club for the forseeable future.

The teenage England international midfielder has impressed in the Bundesliga and is being tracked by several major European clubs, however Kehl says Dortmund are under no pressure at all to sell.

He told Sport1: "He is a Borussia Dortmund player and remains a Borussia Dortmund player. There is no exit clause.

“It's good that we talk about our players. It shows that we are doing something right. We can offer a lot at Borussia Dortmund. We want to win titles, but we have to keep the guys for that."