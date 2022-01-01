Ex-Wales boss Coleman takes Greek role
Wolves knocked back in Badiashile pursuit
Sanchez offered to Everton (The Sun)
Everton have reportedly been offered Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer by Inter as the Toffees look to keep hold of their attacking stars, claims The Sun.
Rafa Benitez's side could well lose two of their talisman this window, with both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the sights of their rivals.
If one was to go, the need to add further firepower up front would become apparent - and they could look to Sanchez, whose Serie A club would be willing to offload him to them.
Saints confirm Caballero stay
Toronto to announce Insigne this weekend
Insigne will join MLS side on July as free agent - he’s gonna complete current season as Napoli player. #MLS