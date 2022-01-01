Serie A winner served up for Toffees - if they bite

Everton have reportedly been offered Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer by Inter as the Toffees look to keep hold of their attacking stars, claims The Sun.

Rafa Benitez's side could well lose two of their talisman this window, with both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the sights of their rivals.

If one was to go, the need to add further firepower up front would become apparent - and they could look to Sanchez, whose Serie A club would be willing to offload him to them.