Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea & PSG vying for Lautaro Martinez

Radamel Falcao will continue at Rayo Vallecano for another season, the club's sporting director David Cobeno has revealed.

The 36-year-old joined the club as a free agent after leaving Galatasaray last summer and scored six goals in 25 games in 2021-22.

"He will continue next season and it will become official in the next few days," Cobeno has said of Falcao.

"He had an option in his contract that has been executed and he will continue with us for another year."