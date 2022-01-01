Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to launch Kante move

Could the Chelsea star return to his home country?

Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante in the summer, per The Telegraph.

The midfielder, who joined the Blues from Leicester City where he helped the Foxes to the Premier League, can complete a clean sweep of major domestic and European club honours if he wins the Carabao Cup this weekend.

It is little wonder then that the Ligue 1 heavyweights want to bring him home, with the player a national hero after his part in France's triumph at the 2018 World Cup.