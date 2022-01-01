Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal's Pepe set to complete Nice loan

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Nicolas Pepe Arsenal 2021-22
Antony no longer an option for Man Utd

2022-08-16T22:14:23.924Z

Ajax winger Antony is no longer an option for Manchester United this summer, according to De Telegraaf. 

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford to reunite with Erik ten Hag but the 22-year-old wants to stay where he is.

Chelsea set for more Aubameyang talks

2022-08-16T22:13:09.632Z

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe wanted by Nice (Foot Mercato)

2022-08-16T21:55:27.087Z

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is wanted on loan by Nice, according to Foot Mercato.

The Ivorian is keen on the move and initial talks have already taken place.

Pepe cost Arsenal £72m but has fallen out of favour and is yet to feature this season.

Tanguy Ndombele to finalize Napoli move

2022-08-16T21:55:18.994Z

Tottenham and Napoli are currently trying to complete a deal for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, reports Gianluca di Marzio.

The 25-year-old is expected to move on an initial loan but the transfer will include a purchase option.

Brighton sign Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal

2022-08-16T21:49:23.599Z

