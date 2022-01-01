Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lampard sets sights on 'New John Terry'

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Lampard sets sights on 'New John Terry' (Sun)

2022-05-21T22:45:20.000Z

Levi Colwill could be Everton-bound next season

Frank Lampard is planning to call on former club Chelsea for one of their top defensive prospects.

Levi Colwill, 19, is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and linked to John Terry, and according to the Sun Lampard hopes his connections with the Blues will help Everton seal a loan deal for next season.

Wan-Bissaka seeks new Man Utd deal

2022-05-21T22:35:41.000Z

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is keen to sign a new deal at Manchester United, reports the Sun.

The full-back will nevertheless have to wait until the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag, who will run the rule over the current Red Devils squad before any contract decisions are made.

Fulham want Matic on free transfer

2022-05-21T22:25:06.000Z

Fulham are lining up an approach for Nemanja Matic, according to the Sun.

Matic is preparing to leave Manchester United on a free transfer, and the newly promoted Londoners are hoping to convince him to stay in the Premier League.

Champions League fears motivated Mbappe Madrid snub

2022-05-21T22:15:30.000Z

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid U-turn owed to fears the Merengue would be suspended for next year's Champions League, according to Sport journalist Siro Lopez.

Lopez claimed that Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could be facing UEFA sanctions due to their involvement in the aborted European Super League, including a ban from the competition.